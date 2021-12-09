Ben and Erin Napier’s successful “Home Town” franchise is expanding. The HGTV couple will be joined by a slew of network experts to help six new communities on “Home Town Kickstart.”

“It takes a village to raise a village,” HGTV wrote in a December 7 Instagram post. “Here’s a sample of a few of the HGTV stars that will help revitalize six small towns across the country for #HomeTownKickStart. #Coming2022.”

This new “village” includes Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home,” Page Turner of “Fix My Flip,” Russell Holmes of “Renovation Impossible” and Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe.”

They will join the previously announced HGTV stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project,” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block,” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.” The Napiers will serve in a supportive role.

The Napiers have become the faces of small-town revitalization on HGTV. After focusing on their town of Laurel, Mississippi in “Home Town,” they focused their efforts on a new town. The couple traveled to Wetumpka, Alabama for “Home Town Takeover.” Ben also leads his own spinoff, “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.”

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin previously said in a press release. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

“Home Town Kickstart” will be presented in partnership with People magazine which will share additional stories of the communities and its residents.

‘Home Town Kickstart’ Will Highlight 6 New Small Towns





Play



Video Video related to hgtv announces more stars joining ben & erin napier on new show 2021-12-08T23:11:39-05:00

“Home Town Kickstart” will focus its efforts on six communities, which all applied for “Home Town Takeover” before Wetumpka, Alabama was chosen.

“The staggering success and positive impact of ‘Home Town Takeover’ showed us that the idea of small-town revitalization resonates with America,” Jane Latman, president of HGTV & Streaming Home Content at Discovery, Inc, said in a press release. “To keep this incredible momentum going with ‘Home Town Kickstart,’ we went back to the thousands of submissions we received for ‘Home Town Takeover’ and identified six more towns to support with HGTV’s star power and expertise. And, our collaboration with PEOPLE gives the selected towns another valuable showcase that could lead to more support and growth.”

Those communities are Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

‘Home Town Kickstart’ Will Take a 3-Pronged Approach to Revitalize These Towns

According to Discovery, the show will seek to revitalize each town through three projects: “refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.”

“Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for ‘Home Town’ and we’ve seen how these improvements change a community for the better,” Ben said when the series was first announced. “Now, with help from HGTV, we’re going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”

READ NEXT: Genevieve Gorder to Host HGTV’s ‘White House Christmas 2021’