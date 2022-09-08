HGTV Stars Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Who Loved Home Design & Decor

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has sent shockwaves around the world. Her death on September 8, 2022, at age 96 and following a 70-year reign, has prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from world leaders and celebrities, including many HGTV stars who long admired her tenacity, grace and even a love of architecture and home design.

HGTV Stars Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Since the announcement of the Queen’s death, HGTV personalities have been among those posting tributes on social media. Entertainer Todrick Hall, who’s been filming his new HGTV show “Battle of the Bling” to premiere in 2023, posted a retrospective of photos of Queen Elizabeth, with one image for each decade of her reign. Hall simply posted a broken heart emoji as his caption.

“Home Town” co-host Erin Napier, who has said she’s been a Princess Diana fan since she was little, liked and shared an Instagram post and photo from Dan Wakeford, former People Magazine editor-in-chief. His post, which clearly resonated with her, said in part, “Despite my political issues with the monarchy, I have always had a deep admiration for the Queen. My world has been defined by strong women and she has been there all my life as a symbol of strength.”

Napier also shared another post to her Instagram Stories from @dosaygive, with a quote from Queen Elizabeth II: “I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God.”

“Fixer to Fabulous” co-host Jenny Marrs shared a clip from a skit the Queen recorded opposite the beloved British character Paddington Bear, in which he said, “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.” She also shared Town & Country’s photo of a rainbow over Windsor Palace as the British flag was being lowered.

Canadian interior designer Debra Salmoni, from “Vacation House Rules,” also used her Instagram Stories to post a black and white photo of the Queen smiling. She wrote, “Rest peacefully, Your Majesty.”

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Brent, co-host of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” with husband Nate Berkus, shared a post from Architectural Digest about the Queen in his Instagram Stories. It featured a black and white photo of a young Queen Elizabeth sitting at her desk.

Queen Elizabeth II Had a Little-Known Love of Architecture & Design

Queen Elizabeth II died in one of her favorite places, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she spent a great deal of time as a child and where she lived each August and September. The Queen had several residences and actually loved being involved in plans for renovation and decoration.

In 1953, according to the Royal Palaces website, she and her husband Prince Phillip were put in charge of overseeing the construction of the royal yacht Britannia. They thought the first designs were too ornate and formal, so they recruited architect and designer Hugh Casson to help re-design them.

Casson said, “The queen is a meticulous observer with very definite views on everything from the door handles to the shape of the lampshades.”

Over the years, she was a champion of modernizing damaged or long-ignored royal buildings to make them more accessible to the public. And in her private spaces, she loved adding decor that brought her joy — like figurines of corgis, her favorite kind of dog, on her desk.

For most of her life, according to Architectural Digest, the Queen’s primary residence was the 775-room Buckingham Palace in London, which has been undergoing a lengthy renovation since 2018. Queen Elizabeth would spend weekends at Windsor Castle, built in the 11th century, but she’d been living there full-time in recent years. In 2019, after a two-year renovation, the home’s Inner Hall was opened for the first time since the 1820s.

Buckingham and Windsor were royal residences, but the Queen also owned Scotland’s Balmoral Castle and Sandringham Estate as private residences. Balmoral Castle, which many said was her favorite home, is where she spent summer vacation.

Just two days before her death, on September 6, the Queen was photographed there as she waited to meet Britain’s Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss.

Much of the royal family gathered at Balmoral on September 8 as they received word of Queen Elizabeth’s failing health. Following her death, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were expected to spend the night at Balmoral, which has been the royal family’s summer getaway for 200 years.