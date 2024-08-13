HGTV Stars Rally Around Head of Network, Hospitalized for 85 Days

Behind the scenes at HGTV, the network’s stars have spent the last few months hoping and praying for their friend and boss, Loren Ruch, who revealed on social media in April 2024 that he’d received a “diagnosis no one wants to hear.” Ruch — who has overseen all “home content” for Warner Bros. Discovery, including HGTV, since an executive shakeup in 2022 — shared that in February, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Promising he was “going to fight this every way I can,” Ruch said he needed a stem cell transplant and estimated that he would need to be hospitalized for four to six weeks. But on August 5, Ruch updated his followers, revealing that he’d just arrived home after 85 days in the hospital, following his transplant in May.

“What a journey this has been — traumatic, life threatening, life changing and life saving all at once,” he wrote. “My new full time job consists of doctor’s appointments, blood work, and physical therapy for about three months, but I can say with all certainty there’s no place like home.”

HGTV Stars Flood Instagram Post With Encouragement for Beloved Boss

A stem cell transplant begins with intensive chemotherapy, sometimes with radiation, to kill any leukemic cells in the patient’s body, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The chemo also destroys healthy stem cells in the bone marrow, so the patient then receives an infusion of new stem cells in hopes the body can begin the process of creating new red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

When Ruch shared that he was home after his long hospitalization, he wrote, “I cannot possibly thank my family, friends, caretakers and most importantly husband @davidsalasnyc for creating a community of love and support to get me through. And to the anonymous young man who donated his stem cells for me, there are just no words for my appreciation.”

His post was flooded with heartfelt comments from many HGTV stars happy to see him making progress.

David Bromstad of “My Lottery Dream Home” wrote, “My sweet darling. So happy to see u nestling up to the familiar sensations of being home and having your family and friends wrap their arms around u as u continue to heal and be an inspiration to us all.”

“Battle on the Beach” star Tanya Nayak commented, “There’s our guy! Love you Lolo! Welcome home!”

“Fixer to Fabulous” star Jenny Marrs chimed in, “Loren! This post brought tears to my eyes! Welcome HOME! You are being held in prayer and we continue to send so much love your way! ❤️❤️”

Her husband and co-star, Dave Marrs, also weighed in, writing, “So glad you are back. Our prayers are still with you friend.”

Brian Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home” added, “Welcome Home! This is the best news I’ve heard in the last 85 days 🙌”

Jonathan Scott of the “Property Brothers” also commented, “Sending all the love we have. Glad you’re home 🥰”

Even “Brady Bunch” alum Maureen McCormick, who was part of HGTV’s 2019 renovation of the “Brady Bunch” home, commented, “Best news ever Loren!!!! Happiest Happy Home Sweet Home💝 You are precious to so many. Wishing you the speediest recovery. And Michael and I are sending you hearts full of love. And love to you too David. And all who have helped Loren on this journey💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕”

Many other current and former HGTV personalities commented on Ruch’s homecoming post, including Alison Victoria, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, Ty Pennington, Keith Bynum, Karen E. Laine, Scott McGillivray, Crissy Lee, Grace Mitchell, Luke Caldwell, Genevieve Gorder, and Sabrina Soto.

Loren Ruch Has a Long History at HGTV, On & Off Air

Ruch has been with HGTV for nearly 20 years, climbing the ladder behind the scenes but also appearing on-air at times. When longtime HGTV president Jane Latman was let go in a 2022 round of layoffs, Ruch was elevated to oversee programming on the network.

Fans may recognize Ruch for the show he began appearing on in early 2021 for Discovery+, called “HGTV House Party.” He and Brian Balthazar co-hosted the mini talk show featuring many HGTV personalities, dishing on everything from their love lives to design tricks.

Ruch and his husband, David Salas, a stage manager on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” have also developed close friendships with many of HGTV stars over the years and tried to keep tabs on them even while hospitalized.

When he saw that a whole group of HGTV personalities got together in Tampa to cheer on their colleague, Jonathan Knight, during a New Kids on the Block concert, Ruch wrote on one of their posts, “You all make me so proud! ❤️❤️🙌🙌”

As Ruch continues to recover at home in New York City, he posted a photo of himself smiling in his Instagram Stories on August 11, writing, “Today is a great day in every way!” The following day, he shared a blue-sky panoramic of the city and wrote, “NYC at its finest…”