HGTV Issues Statement on the Death of Longtime Host

HGTV issued a statement after it was reported that Carol Duvall died on July 31 at the age of 97 in a senior living facility in Traverse City, Michigan, per her obituary on Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Her show, “The Carol Duvall Show,” ran daily on HGTV from 1994 until 2005.

They shared a picture of Duvall via Instagram and wrote a brief statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family,” they said.

Social media users flooded the comment section, mourning the loss of Duvall, affectionately known as the “queen of crafts.”

“An absolute legend! It would be great if HGTV would run a marathon of her shows in memory of Carol,” reads one of the most popular responses.

Some people said they missed the uniqueness that Duvall and her show brought to the network.

“RIP Carol. HGTV could use another show as creative as yours,” a person penned. “Not all of us are into DIY renovations. Just a variety would be great.”

“I watched her all the time. We need my programs like she had. I’m tired of what we have now,” says another top response.

Duvall’s family set up a tribute section on the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Other fans took to Twitter, rebranded as “X” by Elon Musk, to remember the queen of crafts. One fan tweeted that Duvall “was a regular institution” in her house.

Before her gig on HGTV, Duvall hosted ABC’s “Home Show” in 1988, and before that, she was a local Michigan television host with “Here’s Carol Duvall.”

Duvall Was the Forerunner to Martha Stewart

Play

Before there was Martha Stewart, there was Carol Duvall. Some people argue she paved the way for Stewart’s success.

Duvall did a variety of crafts on her show, which ranged from painting to needlework, to clay, to origami, and much more.

One of Duvall’s favorite crafts was the “geodesic dome playhouse,” she told Tickr in 2017.

“It was excruciatingly clever,” she told the publication. “I got the idea from a catalog. I saw a picture and it gave the measurements.”

The former HGTV host said she “sometimes” missed being in the spotlight — because she didn’t have a platform to share her new ideas.

“I’d been on TV for 56 years. Now when I meet or hear of somebody with a great craft idea, I (don’t) have any place to share it!” she told Tickr.

Can Fans Watch Duvall’s Old Episodes?

Play

Fans who want to watch old episodes of “The Carol Duvall Show” can do so if they have subscriptions through Discovery+. There are also some clips of Duvall’s show on YouTube.

Her episode about holiday crafts, which was posted more than 10 years ago, has garnered more than 300,000 views.

HGTV still has a bio for Duvall, which says she has “plenty of self-effacing humor and practical knowledge.”

Duvall taught viewers how to create “clever craft projects,” which included — but was not limited to — making jewelry, scrapbooking, origami, painting, rubber stamping and polymer clay.

Some of Duvall’s crafts can still be found on Pinterest, as well.