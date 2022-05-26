HGTV Announces Summer Premiere Dates for 6 New Series

Six new series are coming to HGTV! Discovery announced its summer lineup for the network, Food Network and discovery+.

“HGTV and Food Network are two of the biggest, most influential brands in television with programming that more than 25 million viewers seek out and watch live weekly,” Jane Latman, president of Home & Food Content and Streaming for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, said in a press release. “We are the established leaders in the home and food genres, and our top priority remains developing, producing and promoting new series that fill our bench with even more talented experts with star power. You also will see us generating fresh ideas that keep our existing fan-favorite series top of mind with this passionate audience.”

Here is what you need to know:

‘Buy It or Build It’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV

STARS: Dallas-based twins Chris and Calvin LaMont

DESCRIPTION: “‘Buy It or Build It’ stars Dallas-based twin brothers and contractors Chris and Calvin LaMont as they help clients decide whether to renovate an existing home to fit their lifestyle or build a new home that is completely customized to their needs,” HGTV announced. “Based on each client’s budget, Chris finds properties with potential and shares how he’ll use the budget to give the home a fresh look, while Calvin wows them with designs of a newly built home at the same price point. Once clients decide whether to buy or build, the siblings and business partners deliver the perfect dream home for each family.”

‘The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Monday, June 13, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern time

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV and discovery+

STARS: After appearing on “Celebrity IOU,” comedian Melissa McCarthy is once again partnering with her actress cousin Jenna Perusich for “The Great Giveback.”

DESCRIPTION: The series follows the cousins, according to the series description, “as they learn the heartwarming stories of exceptional people who were nominated for a home transformation by their loved ones. After that, the home-reno-obsessed cousins roll up their sleeves, grab sledgehammers, revamp rooms and astonish the recipients with remarkable reveals.”

‘Steal This House’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV

STARS: “Celebrity IOU Joyride” co-host Cristy Lee

DESCRIPTION: “Cristy Lee stars in the Detroit-based home renovation series ‘Steal This House,’” the network announced in a press release. “While she is known for her expertise fixing cars, trucks and bikes, Cristy’s heart is in home improvement. She sees the potential in the most unexpected, inexpensive properties and works to turn them into astonishing homes. For her clients, Cristy proves that it’s worth the risk to buy a lower-priced house that needs work, create a smart renovation budget and invest in a renovation to transform the place into the home of their dreams.”

‘Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV and discovery+

STARS: “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue” star Nicole Curtis

DESCRIPTION: Curtis “returns to her Lake Orion, Michigan, hometown to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in ‘Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue,’” HGTV announced. “Nicole revisits the charming 1904 property that she loved at first sight and saved from impending demolition. Now seven years later, she will complete the project—the most difficult, expensive and complicated of her career—to create a stunning lakeside retreat for her family.”

‘Flip to A Million’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Monday, August 1, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV and discovery+

STARS: The series stars two couples: Jonathan and Danielle Wrobel of Long Island, New York and Jason and EJ Williams of Chicago, Illinois

DESCRIPTION: HGTV describes “Flip to A Million” as “an edge-of-your-seat house flipping experiment as never seen before.” It follows the two couples, both successful house flippers, as they are “dropped in an unfamiliar city—Dallas, Texas—where they set out to prove that in the world of real estate, it’s possible to start out with almost nothing and turn it into a fortune. With an initial budget of only $1,000, each couple works the real estate and flipping market to buy and sell properties. Their goal: build to a $1 million house sale in just six months. To try to make it happen, the duos must go to any length to flip to a million.”

‘First Home Fix’

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times

CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE: HGTV

STARS: A design team and couple, Austin Coleman and Raisa Kuddus

DESCRIPTION: The series follows the couple “as they create custom one-of-a-kind renovations for eager millennial clients. Austin and Raisa show these first-time homeowners how to best stretch their tight budgets using sweat equity and strategic, uniquely personalized design decisions. In the end, the pair helps their young clients transform their dated properties into a home they never dreamed would be possible,” according to the press release.

READ NEXT: How Dave & Jenny Marrs Gave Back to a Young Cancer Survivor