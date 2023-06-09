HGTV Star Announces Engagement

HGTV star Thadeus “Tad” Starsiak is engaged. The “Good Bones” contractor (and brother of host Mina Starsiak Hawk) shared the news in a June 8 Instagram post, along with some other big announcements.

“I asked the love of my life, my best friend [Anna Spiars] to marry me 💍 Anna love, I’m so excited to keep doing life with you, being weird, growing closer, and loving you more every single day. Thank you for being life’s greatest blessing baby. Thank you for all of your support in every realm of my life. ❤️” Starsiak wrote in his post’s caption.

Tad Starsiak Shares Engagement Photo

Starsiak went on to share some other good news in his post’s caption, where he wrote, “In addition to our engagement, Anna and I finished renovating our dream home in Bates Hendricks [a neighborhood in Indianapolis, where “Good Bones” takes place] and are all moved in now 🏡”.

Starsiak also shared that his family was celebrating his father’s 75th birthday, his little brother Johnny’s high school graduation, and the birth of his newest nephew, Vinny. His post included photos from their family celebration, though his sister Mina was notably absent from the post.

“I love you all and hope life is treating you well,” Starsiak ended his caption with a message to his followers, “I’ve been absent for awhile, but I’ll be posting my normal optimistic, romantic views on life again shortly. Love you fam ❤️”.

Tad is Mina Starsiak Hawk’s younger half-brother. The siblings share the same father, Casey Starsiak. While Karen Laine (Mina’s mother and “Good Bones” co-host until she retired from the renovation business in 2019) is not Tad’s biological mother, she serves a very maternal role in his life, as his mother Cheryl passed when he was young. “When I was going through that rough time, every day I woke up and she was there for me,” Tad said in an interview with HGTV, “It’s great having her as a teacher and as another mom.”

Fans and followers alike were thrilled for Starsiak and Spiars’ engagement news, letting them know in the comment section.

“Congratulations and thanks for sharing all this good news. 🙌🙌🙌” actor Michael Hitchcock wrote.

“Soooo happy for you. Congratulations. Miss you seeing you every week on tv,” another follower added.

“Woohoo! Lots of special moments 🥂” a third fan added.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Got Married in 2016

Although she has not shared a reaction to her brother’s engagement at the time of publishing, Starsiak Hawk will be able to provide her younger brother with advice before he and Spiars tie the knot, as she walked down the aisle and married her husband, Steve Hawk, in 2016, including photos of her mother (a lawyer and licensed minister) serving as the officiant.

HGTV shared a gallery of photos from the couple’s June 11, 2016 ceremony and reception, which featured Starsiak Hawk in a mermaid-style gown. Hawk proposed to his now-wife by setting up an elaborate scavenger hunt that brought them to the 50-yard line of the Colts’ training field, where he got down on one knee.

Always the worker bee, Starsiak Hawk’s wedding photos include one of her, in her full gown, hair, and makeup, halfway up a work ladder smiling down at the camera.

