Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Can ‘Finally’ Share Their Good News

When Santa finishes his special deliveries and another Christmas is in the books, HGTV fans will find one more holiday gift waiting for them. The network announced on November 20, 2024 that a second season of “The Flipping El Moussas” will premiere the day after Christmas, nearly a year and a half after HGTV renewed it.

It’s good news for lots of fans who’ve patiently waited for new episodes with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, who faced lots of obstacles while trying to finish filming the new season.

In her Instagram Stories on November 20, Heather posted a video of her and Tarek together on vacation. She said, “Hey guys, a big day! We just announced season 2 of ‘Flipping El Moussas’ is coming out December 26th.”

Tarek interjected, “We bought some nasty houses, you guys!”

Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Spent Over a Year Filming Second Season

The first season of “The Flipping El Moussas” premiered on HGTV in early 2023, following flipping expert Tarek — who rose to fame on “Flip or Flop” with his first wife, Christina Haack — and his second wife, luxury real estate agent Heather, who was a star on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” before the couple married in 2021. They welcomed their first child together, Tristan, in January 2023.

When HGTV announced in July 2023 that a second season of the El Moussas’ show was in the works, with 14 episodes instead of the original 10, the network said it would air in early 2024. But the couple has been filming throughout the year, sometimes sharing the results of their home transformations on social media.

In a press release about the new season, HGTV called the El Moussas a “real estate power couple” and said the new episodes will follow them as they “grow their working relationship while juggling the addition of a rambunctious toddler to their busy family life.”

HGTV also said the El Moussas faced “a wildly tumultuous year of flipping in Southern California due to high interest rates and severely limited inventory, forcing them to select the nastiest houses full of unspeakable filth to keep their business on track.”

The couple faced “unexpected obstacles” during the year, including Tarek breaking his arm and one of their homes getting vandalized mid-renovation. In a clip provided by HGTV above, the El Moussas are seen putting on hazmat suits in order to inspect a “toxic” property they’re considering flipping.

As they find homes to transform, Heather deepens her involvement in the design of their properties, and HGTV said Tarek teaches his oldest son Brayden, whom he shares with Haack, all about flipping homes, “including using his allowance to invest in his first property.”

The season will kick off in Hawthorne, California, where Tarek and Heather Rae tackle their most extreme flip project to date. With a herculean effort, the couple will face years of muck and multiple construction setbacks to turn the trashy bungalow into a highly desirable home that hopefully delivers a strong return on their investment.

Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Have a Busy 2025 Ahead

When news of season 2 was announced on social media, many fans commented about how excited they were, with many echoing a viewer who wrote, “Finally!!!! Can’t wait to watch!!❤️ 👏”

Though the El Moussas have been mostly absent on HGTV in 2024, save for Heather’s appearance on a celebrity spin-off of “House Hunters,” they’ll be on a lot in 2025.

In addition to “The Flipping El Moussas,” they’ve been filming “The Flip-Off” with Haack, a competition flipping show in which they were originally going to go up against Haack and her third husband, Josh Hall.

When their marriage crumbled in July, it was decided that filming would carry on with Haack receiving help from a variety of experts, including her second husband, Ant Anstead. The premiere date for that show has not been announced.

“The Flipping El Moussas” second season premieres on HGTV on December 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.