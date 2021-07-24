Where Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Stand After On-Set Fight

Christina Haack is making it clear she is the boss in the aftermath of an on-set altercation with her “Flip or Flop” co-star and ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

According to People, the “Christina on the Coast” host posted a series of Instagram Stories on July 22 seemingly filming without El Moussa. In one clip, Haack is heard saying, “All right, well it’s looking great. So since Tarek’s not here, I say we carry the tile all the way behind the vanity.” Crewmembers are heard throughout the videos saying, “You’re the boss.”

Her Instagram Stories come on the heels of TMZ’s report that El Moussa went on a “verbal tirade” against his ex-wife after she indicated she was ready to begin filming.

Their sources claim he asserted he is “winning” and compared Haack to his “Selling Sunset” fiancee, Heather Rae Young.

Fans think Haack subtly addressed the situation on Instagram, sharing a photo with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall.

“Ride or Die,” the 38-year-old captioned the post. “Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors – remember that before making judgments and assumptions… and this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me.”

According to TMZ, this is not an isolated incident for the former couple – who share daughter Taylor and son Brayden. The outlet reports the pair will, at times, film separately.

El Moussa Is ‘Super Remorseful’ After Lashing Out on Set

It seems El Moussa may have some regrets.

Per a People insider, “They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he’s super remorseful. They’re exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they’re not friends.”

The former couple is currently filming the 10th season of “Flip or Flop.” While it is unknown if these recent tensions are indicative of a larger issue, El Moussa recently hinted that the end of the series may be near.

In May, he told The List, “When it comes to ‘Flip or Flop,’ I’m not quite sure if it’s going to continue. I do believe I will have a house-flipping show in some format, if it’s ‘Flip or Flop,’ yes, great. If not, it might be something else.”

Haack’s Daughter Surprised Her With Breakfast in Bed After a ‘Rough Week’

Haack shared a sweet surprise from her daughter on Instagram, revealing Taylor surprised her with breakfast in bed. She posted a photo of Taylor with a tray of food

“My sweet girl knew I was having a rough week so she surprised me and bought me breakfast in bed,” the HGTV star wrote. “And I must say she knows me well – healthy choices.”

The HGTV star also shares son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

