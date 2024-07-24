Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Christina Hall’s Divorce & Their HGTV Show: Report

Longtime HGTV star Tarek El Moussa has broken his silence a week after his first wife, fellow HGTV star Christina Hall, and her third husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce.

In a video published by E! News on the evening of July 23, 2024, a cameraman caught up with Tarek and his wife of two years, Heather Rae El Moussa, at the airport after a long weekend in New York, where they attended a party in the Hamptons and Tarek appeared on “Live With Kelly and Mark.”

Tarek and Heather have been working with Christina and Josh on a new HGTV show, “The Flip-Off,” slated to premiere in 2025, in which the couples were pitted against each other in a home renovation competition. But since news of Christina and Josh’s divorce broke on July 16, questions have swirled about what will happen to the series. In their off-the-cuff airport interview, Tarek and Heather confirmed reports that the show will go on without Josh, and that they are standing behind Christina.

Their impromptu interview came a day after Tarek posted in his Instagram Stories on July 22 that he’d been receiving “nasty messages” from Christina’s fans over a photo he shared that many assumed was a subtle dig at his ex-wife.

Tarek El Moussa on Christina Hall: ‘Whatever She Needs, We’re Gonna Help’

When the cameraman at the airport asked Tarek how they’ll continue “The Flip-Off” without Josh, he replied, “Uh, you know, we’re navigating through everything right now, but at the end of the day, the show’s gonna continue, it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

He then joked, “And you know, my ex-wife, she still has no chance!”

Heather then interjected, “It’s still going as planned — without Josh.”

The couples filmed multiple edgy promos for “The Flip-Off,” poking fun at themselves and their feigned rivalry, including some released in May and June that just featured Tarek and Josh together. But when asked at the airport how it was to work with Josh, Tarek tiptoed around the question.

“You know, we didn’t get to spend too much time together,” he said. “So, you know, interactions were fairly limited on camera, to be honest with you.”

Tarek also claimed to not know whether Josh was cut from the show or quit, insisting “we don’t really have the details,” but joked that someday the premise would probably switch to be “the girls against me, ’cause they’re always against me.”

Heather chimed in, “But right now, it is us against her.”

“But we’re gonna support her,” Heather continued, insisting that off-camera, they’re in Christina’s corner. “We’re raising children together and the children are the most important thing, over anything.”

Tarek and Christina, who finalized their divorce in 2018 and co-starred for nine seasons on “Flip or Flop,” share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. Christina also has a four-year-old son, Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead, while Tarek and Heather have one-year-old Tristan.

“Here’s what I think,” Tarek concluded as their luggage was being loaded into a vehicle. “I think life’s tough, (expletive) happens, and I think she’s gonna get through this. We’re here to support her and, you know, we’ve got one shot at life — we’ve got to do what’s best for us. So whatever she needs, we’re gonna help.”

Tarek El Moussa Implores Christina Hall’s Fans to Stop Sending ‘Nasty Messages’

Tarek’s comments come a day after he implored Christina’s fans to stop sending him “nasty messages.” While in the Hamptons on July 21, he posted a photo in his Stories of a street sign that read “Bittersweet Lane” and added no additional comment. Some fans and media outlets questioned whether it was a subtle message about Christina’s divorce news.

The following day, the “Flipping El Moussas” star posted a screenshot of a People magazine article with the headline “Tarek El Moussa Posts Photo of ‘Bittersweet Lane’ Sign Days After Ex Christina Hall’s Divorce News.”

Beneath the image, he wrote, “This has nothing to do with Christina. I was on a walk looking at cool houses and found the street name neat and wanted to share. Please stop sending me nasty messages. Thank you T.”

Six years after their divorce was finalized, during which Tarek admitted in his 2024 book, “Flip Your Life,” that he lived in a halfway house and “did not want to be alive,” he and Christina are on good terms and, in hindsight, he’s acknowledged he was “not the best” husband to her.

“I was living in turmoil for years and, ultimately, that turmoil led to my divorce,” he said on The Jeff Fenster Show in January. “Looking back, I wasn’t the best guy. I wasn’t the best husband. Definitely not. Wasn’t the best father, wasn’t the best son, wasn’t the best friend. I just wasn’t the best human. No excuses, I was going through a lot at the time, but my actions were not the best.”

In February, he told Heavy, “Christina and I are doing really well,” he said. “I would say our relationship is, you know, the strongest it’s been in seven yeras. We’re co-parenting great. She has a great relationship with Heather. So things are really good right now.”