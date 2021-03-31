Tarek El Moussa Shares Candid Message for His Fans

Tarek El Moussa has made his living in real estate, but he could also be a motivational speaker based on a recent interview.

The HGTV Flip or Flop star and his fiancé Heather Rae Young, star of the Netflix show Selling Sunset sat down with Pop Culture to discuss future wedding plans. El Moussa was asked what message he has for fans, and he gave a very candid and deep response.

Oh, my message to my fans is the same. Doesn’t matter how tough life gets; you never give up. There’s always light at the end of the tunnel. I’ve been through cancer twice; I’ve had terrible back problems; I’ve been through a very public divorce. It was times where I didn’t want to get out of bed for years at a time, and today I’m happy and thriving. I’m in love, and my note to everyone out there is to never give up, never stop chasing your dreams.

El Moussa and Young also shared details on their upcoming nuptials.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Talk Wedding Details

Although the couple has been busy with their reality tv shows, wedding planning is moving ahead.

The future Mr. and Mrs. have yet to disclose the big day’s date but did say that their original date was moved by a weekend due to the pandemic. The couple is hopeful that as everything starts to open up and people get the Covid-19 vaccine, they can have more of a typical wedding.

El Moussa and Young have selected to forgo a traditional wedding. The pair have elected not to have a bridal party but will make sure El Moussa’s two children Braydon 5, and Taylor 9, are involved.

What Roles Will the Children Play in the Ceremony?

El Moussa shared that the children can have any role in the ceremony they like.

Brayden, who is almost 6, is very excited. Having just went to his first wedding, he is starting to understand what the day means.

Young also explained that Taylor has already picked a few parts out for herself.

“Taylor has a few roles.”, Young said. “She’ll say, ‘I’m a bridesmaid, and I’m also the flower girl.”

Taylor has been apart of this journey from the very beginning. El Moussa explained that he talked to Taylor before proposing to Young.

Oh my gosh, I was so nervous because I told Taylor that I was going to ask Heather to marry me before I did it. And she’s nine years old, and I was like, ‘just don’t rat daddy out, make sure you keep this a secret. Baby, you got to be real quiet.’ And she did so good.

Young also added that the nine-year-old was able to keep the secret, “Oh, she’s good, I remember that morning, and her and Tarek were upstairs, and she came down; I was making breakfast, and she did not even blink an eye. She didn’t act like anything.”

With so much going on in the reality tv star’s life, a fiancé, planning a wedding and kids, El Moussa still has time to share heartfelt, encouraging words with fans.

