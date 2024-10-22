Tarek El Moussa Says Ex Christina Hall is Still ‘Haunting’ Him

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa can’t stay away from his ex-wife and fellow network star Christina Hall. Tarek shared a video to Instagram on October 20 while out shopping with his wife Heather El Moussa.

“When the ex is still haunting me 🤣 🤣,” Tarek captioned his video, where he and Heather spotted a small photo of Christina alongside her flooring collection. “When you can’t even look at flooring without being reminded of your ex,” Tarek wrote in another caption on the video.

“❤️ 😂 Heather is such a good sport and clearly so is Tarek’s ex 😉! Blessings on them ❤️ 😂,” one fan wrote, after Heather pushed Tarek to buy Christina’s flooring in the comical video. Another user chimed in to compliment the trio’s relationships with one another, writing, “Way to make civil coparenting the norm. I love my ex’s baby mama. Our children have only ever seen the mutual respect and friendship we have for each other.”

Tarek & Heather El Moussa Are Filming With Christina Hall

While Tarek is having a hard time avoiding his ex-wife out at the store, she is also unavoidable at work, as the former “Flip or Flop” stars have joined back together (with Heather) for a new competition series, “The Flip Off”, coming to HGTV in 2025. The new series will pit Tarek and Christina against each other as they work to flip homes and add more value than their opponent.

“We are extremely competitive and in this show we’re actually flipping a house against each other, and the winner is whoever has the highest return on investment,” Tarek explained in an October 21 interview with E! News. “So we all know who that’s going to be of course. But throughout the show there’s going to be different room challenges and space challenges, so it’s really fun, really exciting, and the most interesting part for me is when Christina and Heather team up against me because I never imagined that happening.”

The series was originally set to feature Christina’s estranged husband Josh Hall, until the news of their pending divorce dropped shortly after the series announcement. It is unclear if Heather will be on Tarek’s team the entire time, or if his comments in the E! interview allude to her defecting to Christina’s team for part or all of the competition.

“It’s hard to say if [Josh’s] absence changed the show because [his departure happened] kind of early on. Things went in a different direction but Christina is doing great. She’s supported by family, she has the kids, and she’s working her tail off,” Tarek said of his ex.

‘Christina in the Country’ Returns to HGTV in November

Not only is Christina coming back to HGTV in “The Flip Off”, but the network announced that the second season of her “Christina on the Coast” spinoff, “Christina in the Country”, would be premiering on November 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“Christina Haack is coming back…and she’s bringing her chickens with her! The SoCal-based designer/real estate expert returns with a new season of #ChristinaInTheCountry next month—see her deliver more dream homes in the Nashville area and make memories with her kids on their family farm (now home to chickens and a mini donkey!),” the network captioned its October 15 premiere-date post.

