Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall Reunite for New Special

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are reuniting for one last time in “Flip or Flop: The Final Flip.” The one-hour special will premiere on HGTV on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

For their final project, the pair will transform a duplex in Sunset Beach, California.

“Tarek and Christina will go big when they purchase a costly property near the beach with plans to convert it from a duplex to a single-family home,” the network announced in a press release. “The pair will contend with layout issues, permit delays, mounting costs and the uncertainties of working with a new contractor to create a gorgeous property with a coastal contemporary design and views of the water.”

The special will also take a “fun look back” on the 10-season run of “Flip or Flop.” The former couple started flipping homes on television in 2013, continuing even after their 2016 split. The long-running series, which HGTV reports garnered 90 million viewers, came to an end in March 2022.

Tarek El Moussa Went on a ‘Verbal Tirade’ Against His Ex in July 2021

While TMZ reports they decided to end on a high note, the news broke months after claims of an on-set feud between the exes. In July 2021, the publication claimed that El Moussa went on a “verbal tirade” against Hall, comparing her to his new wife Heather Rae Young and calling her a “washed-up loser.”

He addressed the argument in a September 2021 appearance on “Daily Pop,” vowing “never again.”

“Christina and I, we’ve worked together – wow – for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” he explained. “As you can imagine – you know – it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.”

The pair share two kids – daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7.

The 41-year-old added, “I know one day our kids are going to be older and I want them to know we care about each other. We support each other. And that’s really important to me.”

Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall Signed Multi-Year Deals With HGTV

While they may no longer be working together, El Moussa and Hall are not going anywhere. In March 2022, the duo signed multi-year talent deals with HGTV.

Hall will return with another season of her solo series “Christina on the Coast” later this year, followed by her Tennessee-based spinoff “Christina in the Country.”

Slated for a 2023 premiere, El Moussa is partnering up with his wife for the new series, “The Flipping El Moussas.”

“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”

