Tarek El Moussa Claps Back at ‘Haters’ in Comment Section

Tarek El Moussa has entered the conversation.

HGTV’s “The Flipping El Moussas” co-host was celebrating the release of another episode of he and his wife Heather El Moussa’s show on Thursday, April 20, when Tarek decided to respond directly to the hate comments he and his wife see online about themselves.

“I love how we drive all the haters crazy 🤣 🤣 🤣 I smile every Thursday reading these knowing you can’t stop thinking of us. See you all next week! And to our fans, thank you ❤️ we appreciate you and all the support!” Tarek wrote in a comment on the HGTV Facebook page, before replying to his own comment to add, “And I’m sorry but….we aren’t going anywhere 😎”.

Tarek El Moussa Dives Into the Comment Section

Tarek’s comment was in response to the many users who wrote messages including, “Christina was so much better. All this girl does is giggle and say I love it!” and “This show is NOT better than Married to Real Estate! Idc how hard they try, it just isn’t!” that appeared on the same post he wrote on.

Tarek’s message attracted a lot of fan responses, both direct and indirect. One Reddit user shared screenshots of Tarek’s comment (and some of his responses) to an HGTV discussion page on the site.

One user responded to Tarek’s first comments to say, “what ever helps you sleep at night, I say, max, 2 seasons ..it’s just another reality show…” and he replied with “🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 my 15 minutes are almost up! Wait…it’s been 12 years 😎”.

Another user asked Tarek why he was getting involved in the fan response to his show at all, commenting, “I don’t understand Why the hate when all anyone has to do is Turn the channel. We’ve been with You and Your Lil Family for those 12 years on HGTV and have Loved Every Minute,” to which Tarek responded “haha it helps promote my shows!!! 😊”.

A third user rejected the notion that they were a hater of Tarek’s, writing, “we are not haters! We have watched you since your first show. This show is just silly. Heather is adorable and perfect for you, but, she is not a designer, so the show falls short!”, and Tarek was adamant in his response that “THIS IS NOT A DESIGN SHOW. WHO SAID ITS A DESIGN SHOW. furthermore, maybe read some of the comments before making statements that people are not haters”.

Fans on Reddit were not a fan of Tarek’s social media comments, with one user writing that “Tarek and Heather come off as DESPERATE. Desperate for attention, desperate for approval, desperate to monetize their relationship, desperate to be loved, and desperate to be some sort of ‘ideal couple’. It all comes off as codependent,” with responses agreeing with this user that the couple sometimes comes off as “unlikeable”.

Tarek El Moussa’s ‘Flipping 101’ Renewed for Season 3

HGTV confirmed Tarek’s claims that he’s not “going anywhere” soon earlier this April when they announced the season 3 renewal of his show “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa”. The new season will premiere on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, and episodes will be available for same-day streaming on discovery+.

