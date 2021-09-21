Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive For COVID-19: What Does It Mean for His Shows?

Production on “Flipping 101” has halted after Tarek El Moussa became the latest star to have a breakthrough case of COVID-19, as first reported by TMZ.

His representative has since confirmed the news to People, revealing he received a positive result after regular on-set testing last week. All tests since have come back negative.

“Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won’t be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete,” his representative told the outlet.

Despite his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, receiving negative results, she too is quarantining. As his representative added, “the couple has taken all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.”

As a precautionary measure, his daughter Taylor and son Brayden have been sent to stay with their grandparents. El Moussa shares the kids with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

As a result of their quarantine, filming will be impacted on Young’s show, “Selling Sunset,” and El Moussa’s show with Haack, “Flip or Flop,” People reported. It is not currently clear if it will impact the series’ release dates.

El Moussa and Young Are Weeks Away From Their Wedding

El Moussa and Young are just weeks away from their wedding. He revealed during a recent appearance on “Daily Pop” that they are scheduled to walk down the aisle sometime in October.

Leading up to their nuptials, the couple has held a couple of bridal showers and most recently a joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

“I’m so excited. We’re doing all of our fun activities right now,” the 34-year-old told Us Weekly. “We thought, like, Vegas would have been really chaotic and traveling somewhere would have been super chaotic. So, we thought being more local [in the Palm Springs area was best].”

Celebrating the bash on his Instagram account, El Moussa wrote, “Every single thing was perfect, from the 80’s theme pool party at the cabanas to the private dinner to the spa day, and even just our room was perfect. Couldn’t have asked for a better weekend and lucky to have close friends that feel like family to us. Definitely a weekend we’ll never forget and to anyone who’s considering a joint bachelor & bachelorette party… DO IT.”

The couple met on July 4, 2019 and got engaged a year later.

The Couple Scrapped Their Previous Wedding Plans

In August, the couple revealed they scrapped their previous wedding plans.

“When we first started wedding planning, I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off,” the HGTV star wrote on Instagram. “At that point, we had already decided on the wedding location and sent out our save the dates but it’s not official until it’s official and I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so… we decided to switch everything up.”

But, their new plans seem to be coming together. On September 8, Young provided a sneak peek on Instagram, sharing a photo “in the exact place we’ll have our first dance as husband and wife.”

