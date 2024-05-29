Tarek El Moussa Explains Daughter’s Absence From Latest Family Photos

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is the proud father to three children, a 13-year-old daughter Taylor, and two sons, Brayden (8) and Tristan (1). The “Flipping El Moussas” star shared a new set of family photos on May 28 in preparation for Father’s Day on June 16, and fans noticed one absent El Moussa.

“Starting Father’s Day celebrations early at the beach with the whole family dressed in @psychobunny! Grateful for these special moments with my family that I’ll cherish forever,” Tarek captioned the photos of himself, Brayden, Tristan, and his wife/HGTV co-host Heather El Moussa.

“The WHOLE family? Where’s Tay????” one fan asked.

Tarek El Moussa Explains Why Taylor Isn’t Pictured

“Most times she does not like being in photos. I respect her wishes,” Tarek said of his daughter, to which the inquisitive fan wrote back, “I love this. You’re a great dad for respecting her wishes. ❤️.”

“TT doesn’t want to hang out with the parents or little brother… she is too grown for that 😂 😂 😂 😂,” another fan wrote.

“Uh oh, is Tay outgrowing family pics? Teens are so fun!! ❤️ 😂,” another fan added.

Taylor has not been featured as much on her father’s page lately. The last time Tarek posted a photo featuring his teen daughter was on Mother’s Day 2024, which included multiple throwback photos including Taylor and his sons. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there, but especially to my amazing wife, mom, mother-in-law, sister, and Christina! Thank you for loving our kids and family endlessly every single day and showing up for them. ❤️,” Tarek wrote in his post’s caption.

“Thank you…. And Happy Mother’s Day to @theheatherraeelmoussa,” Tarek’s ex-wife and former “Flip or Flop” co-host Christina Hall commented on his post.

“❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Love you honey ❤️ ❤️ daddy bear 🐻,” Heather added.

Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall Reunite For New HGTV Show

While the pair haven’t worked together in a while since the end of their relationship, Tarek and Christina are coming back to HGTV in a brand new show, “The Flip Off” which will see them compete to make the most money flipping houses.

The network shared a teaser for the new series, which saw Tarek joined by Heather and Christina joined by her husband Josh Hall, on May 15.

While fans will have to wait until 2025 for the new show to premiere, the excitement was palpable in the comment section, with one user writing, “I’ve never been so excited to watch a show before! I cannot wait!!!! 🙌 ❤️ congratulations!” and another adding, “Love to see their relationship growth 👏 👏 congrats to Tarek & Christina for being able to work together in different ways of their life. Love it 👏 👏.”

Tarek even dropped a joke of his own in the comment section, commenting, “I just wanted to let everyone know that I’m willing to offer free coaching to Christina and Josh to help them in the flip off!!!”

