Tarek El Moussa Reacts to ‘Hate’ Comments Online

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is reading the comment section. Tarek shared a video on his Instagram page on September 2 that featured him and his wife Heather El Moussa (behind the camera) reacting to comments he got on his birthday post from August 27. Thankfully, Tarek was able to laugh off some of the negativity he got online.

“Haters gonna hate, and boy, did they deliver! I saw one comment and couldn’t stop reading them — seriously, I couldn’t stop laughing! 🤣 🤣 Sometimes you gotta appreciate the creativity of the internet!” Tarek wrote in his September 2 caption, with Heather explaining in the video, “So Tarek posted a picture on his 43rd birthday, and he made a joke, like, ‘Thank goodness for Botox,’ and we’re reading some of the comments from people. Let’s go.”

Tarek El Moussa Laughs Off the Haters

“‘So that’s not Jillian Michaels on the right?’ That is the best burn on me ever,” Tarek said after one fan compared him to the “Biggest Loser” star in the first comment. He then went on to read another that said, “‘I want to see some ID, receipts, proof. No way he’s only 43… He’s 50 BARE MIN.’ Oh my gosh this is so good.”

Tarek also read out comments that said, “He got more than Botox, looks like he bought a new hairpiece, too 😂,” and “Bro, you look every minute of 43,” before sharing that it was actually his hair that got him to look back at the birthday post in the first place.

“And the whole reason we’re looking at this is because Heather told me she likes my hair in the picture,” Tarek admitted, “and my dumbass started reading them.”

“I told him not to read these but he likes it,” Heather commented from behind the camera.

Tarek El Moussa Received a Lot of Birthday Love, Too

While Tarek was busy laughing off the negative comments, he also received quite a few celebratory comments on his birthday post, which included photos of himself and Heather during a trip to Tampa, Florida.

“OMG I still can’t believe I’m 43!!! Huge shoutout to whoever created Botox! 🤣 🤣 🤣 So… I celebrated my birthday in Tampa last weekend with the boss lady and incredible friends! The trip was the perfect blend of business and pleasure – exactly what we needed! From sunny adventures to unforgettable moments, it was a birthday to remember. Thank you all for the amazing birthday wishes!! I appreciate all of you ❤️,” Tarek captioned his birthday post.

“💝 💯 ♥️ Glad your birthday was so happy and fun 🤩 You guys are lookin beautiful 🤩,” one fan commented.

“Happy Birthday King! Keep living it up to the fullest! More importantly… keep being an inspiration 🙏🏾 💯,” another user wrote.

“Happy birthday! Also next time you’re in Tampa hit me up 🎂 ❤️,” Mika Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” shared.

“Happppyyy Birthdayyyyyy,” Heather’s former “Selling Sunset” co-star Chrishell Stause added.

