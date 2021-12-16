WATCH: ‘Tarek & Heather The Big I Do’ Sneak Peek

Newlyweds Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are giving fans an inside look at their October 23, 2021 wedding in the new HGTV special, “Tarek & Heather The Big I Do.”

The couple each shared a sneak peek on Instagram. As the preview says, “You’re cordially invited to the wedding event of the year. The can’t-miss, all-new special event – ‘Tarek & Heather The Big I Do.’”

According to the episode description, “After a stunning proposal, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have just 14 weeks to plan their dream wedding at an exclusive California resort. Together, they’ll race against the clock to make sure every detail is perfect for their special day.”

El Moussa and Young met on July 4, 2019 and got engaged on their first anniversary. The “Flip or Flop” and “Selling Sunset” stars said “I do” in October, marking Young’s first marriage and El Moussa’s second. The “Flipping 101” host shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christine Haack.

Young opened up about the decision to air their special day, revealing on Instagram that it took months to decide if it would be filmed.

“A wedding is something so intimate to us and we didn’t want any hate or anyone weighing in on our love but you are our community and we’ve taken you through so much in our relationship so we ultimately did want all of you to be a part of it,” the Netflix star wrote. “We decided to film EVERYTHING- including all the intimate moments leading up to the wedding and it’s something really special that we get to share with you.”

“Tarek & Heather The Big I Do” will make its HGTV debut on December 16, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern time. It will also be available on discovery+.

El Moussa & Young Scrapped Their Previous Wedding Plans

El Moussa and Young revealed in August that they had scrapped their wedding plans.

The father-of-two revealed in an Instagram post that his then-fiancée was “super stressed” and just “off.”

“I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so… we decided to switch everything up,” he wrote. “We went in a different direction with the wedding planner and we both fell in love with a different location. Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot.”

The El Moussas previously spoke out against having any children, but their tune has changed since their wedding.

During an appearance on E!’s “Daily Pop” after returning home from their honeymoon in the Maldives, the 40-year-old revealed, “We’re having talks about having babies. We’re practicing having babies.”

“I’m more open to it because our life is already crazy. We’re raising two kids. I’m already a mommy. So, why not just have one more, right?” his wife added. “We’re going to freeze embryos first. Go from there and then see what happens.“

