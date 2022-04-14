Tarek El Moussa Reveals the Meaning Behind His New Tattoos

Tarek El Moussa has some fresh ink! The HGTV star showed off his new tattoos and explained their meaning in an April 2022 Instagram post.

In a series of black-and-white photos, the “Flipping 101” star showed off a stack of dates on his arm and the letters “HEM” on his wrist.

“It started out as just @heatherraeyoung and I getting our wedding date. Last minute, before we got there, I decided I also really wanted the kids birthdays and her initials!” he explained. “So now, I have 3 special dates and Heather’s initials on my left arm. We also left some spots open for future kid/kids, yes I said it.”

The dates commemorate El Moussa’s October 23, 2021 wedding to “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young and the birthdays of his daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. He shares the children with his ex-wife Christina Hall. The initials mark Young’s married name, Heather El Moussa.

Young was also tattooed with their wedding date on her arm and El Moussa’s initials, “TEM,” on her wrist.

The real estate investor’s new tattoos are a far cry from the first one he got nearly 25 years ago, which he wrote was “so bad” he swore off ever getting another.

He described it as “an all black crooked tribal on my back.”

El Moussa & Young Are Going Through IVF

As El Moussa teased in his post, his tattoo may one day feature the birthdays of future children. While the couple was previously wary of expanding their family, they have since begun the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

The Netflix star has shared her fertility journey with followers. She recently admitted on Instagram that it was her love for El Moussa’s children that opened her up to one day becoming a mother.

Young marked her egg retrieval in a January 2022 Instagram post.

She provided an update during a March 2022 appearance on E!’s “Daily Pop.” Sharing a clip on her Instagram, Young explained “Tarek and I have four embryos that are saved right now, three are the same gender and they’re all very strong. The fourth one is not as strong so we probably won’t ending using that one but we’re really happy with the results and I’m so relieved.”

As she added, “Now it’s just all about the right timing.”

El Moussa’s Series ‘Flip or Flop’ Ended After 10 Seasons

El Moussa’s long-running series, “Flip or Flop,” came to an end in March 2022 after 10 seasons. Despite splitting from Hall in 2016, the former spouses continued to co-star alongside each other. Though they did have their ups and downs, including their headline-making fight on set in July 2021.

“I can’t believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on tv… it’s crazy to think 12 years later it’s coming to an end. I’ve spent almost a third of my life committed to this show,” he wrote on Instagram ahead of its finale.

Calling the show “a family,” El Moussa thanked “everyone who has put their blood, sweat and tears into this show.” He gave a special shoutout to the “Christina on the Coast” star, adding, “I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best!”

Viewers will still see El Moussa on HGTV, having signed a multi-year deal with the network. “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa” is slated to return in 2023.

READ NEXT: Ben & Erin Napier Reveal Their Daily Romantic Gestures