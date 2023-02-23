Fans Swoon Over New Pics of Tarek El Moussa With Baby: ‘Dad Life’

After completely changing his diet and workouts, Tarek El Moussa says he is stronger than he’s ever been, but the HGTV star is still a big softy when it comes to his kids. Adjusting to life again with a newborn, he’s amazed and thrilled that he’s now a dad of three kids: 12-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, and three-week-old, Tristan Jay, with wife Heather El Moussa.

The real estate investor had social media followers swooning when he shared sweet new photos with the baby this week, saying that “Dad life is 100 percent the life for me.”

Doting Dad Tarek El Moussa Shares Photos With Newborn

On February 21, 2023, El Moussa shared two photos via social media of him holding baby Tristan, born on January 31, looking up at him wide-eyed.

“Our faces say it all… I think we were both in awe … This photo was taken from the first day I held our boy in my arms. It is just as exciting, nerve-racking, emotional the third time but dad life is 100% the life for me. Can’t believe it’s already been 3 weeks since he came into our world!! He has already grown so much.”

In the comment section, his wife Heather wrote, “My fav picture of you and Tristan … this makes me so happy. I love you so much.”

She later shared in her Instagram Stories that she had already framed the photo, writing, “I got this framed for our home as soon as we came home from the hospital. This is my favorite … T & T”

Fans were enamored with the sweet photos taken at the hospital shortly after his delivery, which the couple has shared was initially very scary because Tristan’s heart rate kept dropping in utero. The Instagram photos elicited nearly 1,600 comments from swooning fans, and nearly 3,000 more on Facebook.

One fan commented on the new photos, “Omg the expressions on both of you are priceless!!! So happy for you and your family Tarek!”

Another wrote, “Can’t believe e how wide open his eyes are wow!! Beautiful baby!!”

Swooning over the baby’s expression, someone wrote, “Just amazing as a newborn they have the sense to look into another humans eyes”

On February 22, El Moussa told TODAY that they’re loving getting to know their new baby and adjusting to life with him.

“Tristan has a big personality,” he said. “He’s an active little guy. And as you would expect, Heather is a rock star (mom). Their bonding is just beautiful to see.”

He also said how happy he is that his older kids are thrilled with Tristan and how excited they were for his arrival.

“They were bonding with Tristan before he arrived,” he said. “The kids tracked the birth, they wanted to look at Heather’s app, and hear about his growth, (asking), ‘How big is he — a berry this week? Is he an orange?'”

Heather El Moussa Shares Video Revealing Life at Home With Baby

On the same day Tarek El Moussa shared his photos with baby Tristan, his wife Heather, who stars on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” shared a behind-the-scenes video of their life at home with their newborn, including their exclusive first photo shoot with Us Weekly.

“Guess who’s 3 weeks today,” the new mom wrote on Instagram. “Long but adorable video of our little love that I never want to forget. I’ve watched it over & over.”

Tarek’s mom, Dominique El Moussa, commented on the video, “My new little prince. We are all so excited for him to join in all our family adventures. Heather, you are a wonderful, caring, nurturing mom.”

The new mom replied, “We love grandma.”

Heather also told TODAY how much she’s loving adjusting to “mommyhood.”

“I am absolutely obsessed with Tristan,” she said. “New mommyhood is hard but beautiful. I’m enjoying all the firsts and really getting to know him.”

Her pregnancy journey will be included in the first season of “The Flipping El Moussas,” which premieres on HGTV on March 2, 2023.

“I actually enjoyed filming while pregnant,” Heather told TODAY. “I’ve heard this from a lot of my girlfriends, that when they were pregnant, they sat around the house a lot, they were in their sweats, they didn’t get ready or leave. I was almost forced to still get my glam, dress up, get out of the house and feel beautiful. It made me feel like I was still human.”