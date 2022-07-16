Tarek El Moussa Explains His Filmed Response To Pregnancy News

When Heather Rae El Moussa surprised her husband, HGTV‘s Tarek El Moussa, with news of her unexpected pregnancy, his reaction was a bit unexpected, too. The couple — who are set to star in “The Flipping El Moussas” on HGTV in 2023 — made their pregnancy news public on July 12.

The pregnancy was a “huge shock,” Tarek told “People Magazine,” since the couple was in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan,” he said.

But when Heather posted the video of her surprise reveal, in which she packaged a baby onesie and three positive pregnancy tests inside a gift box, it was clear Tarek had an inkling she was expecting. Once he realized she was pregnant, he exclaimed, “Holy s***! So many questions! So many questions!” Hugging her, he then said, “I told you to take a pregnancy test today! I told you!”

Was he shocked…or did he know? Now the host of “Flipping 101” has posted the video to his Instagram feed, too, along with an explanation of his reaction.

Tarek El Moussa Admits He Sensed He Was Going to Be a Dad Again

On July 15, Tarek re-posted the video on Instagram that Heather had previously shared, along with his own side of the story. “I want to switch it up a little and tell you the story from my perspective,” he wrote.

Tarek then repeated what Heather had already shared about the day they found out: that her period — which he called “her lady time” in his post — was two days late.

“I had a tinyyyy weird suspicion that maybe she could be pregnant,” he wrote in the video caption, “so I turned over to her and said ‘babe will you take a pregnancy test’ and in my head thought there was a slight chance of her being pregnant but that she probably was just a little late. Fast forward to me leaving the house: my days are crazy so I almost immediately forgot about asking her to take a pregnancy test. When I got home she told me we received a surprise gift. So…We opened it.”

Even though he predicted Heather was expecting, he said he was still stunned by the news. “You can literally see my face in this vid I was SHOCKED,” he wrote. Tarek went on to say they’d been wanting a baby together “so badly,” had been to countless fertility appointments, and then the baby “happened 100% naturally.”

Heather replied to his explanation in the comment section, writing, “I love your shock!!!! aweee baby we are having a baby” followed by three smiley faces and four hearts.



Tarek El Moussa Says His Children are Excited for a New Baby

In addition to posting the video, both of the El Moussas posted images from a beach photo shoot with Tarek’s two children from his previous marriage to HGTV host Christina Hall, who filmed the hit show “Flip or Flop” with him for a decade.

In the post, Tarek shared, “I’m so proud of my babies for being so loving to Heather and so supportive of our baby on the way!”

Daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, already have one younger sibling — two year old Hudson, whom Hall shares with her other ex-husband, Ant Antstead. The El Moussas’ bundle of joy is due to arrive in January 2023.