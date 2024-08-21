Tarek El Moussa ‘Tearing Up’ Sharing Tribute to Oldest Son Brayden

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is a very proud father to children Taylor, Brayden, and Tristan. In an August 20 Instagram post, the “Flipping El Moussas” host let his emotions take center stage as he rang in Brayden’s 9th birthday.

“I’m literally tearing up writing this. I can’t believe my big boy is turning 9 years old! It seriously feels like just yesterday he was Tristan’s age, and today he’s growing like a weed, full of energy, and definitely growing up! We love wrestling, fishing, playing video games, handball, and of course, Jiu Jitsu,” Tarek wrote in his post’s caption. He went on to share that he is bringing Brayden on a special trip for his big day, “We literally do everything together and have so much fun. I’m so excited for his birthday gift, which is a one-night fishing trip on a private charter to Mexico!”

Tarek’s post included photos of himself and Brayden throughout the years, including one shot of Tarek holding a baby Brayden.

Christina Hall & Heather El Moussa Join in the Birthday Celebration

Tarek wasn’t the only one to mark Brayden’s birthday, as Brayden’s mother and “Christina on the Coast” star Christina Hall also shared her own message for her son, writing in an August 20 post, “I knew when I was pregnant with him that this kid would be my biggest protector and I wasn’t wrong. At 9 he has more courage, whit and humor than most grown men. I love our dates and laughs and cuddles more than life. Happy Birthday Brayden, we love you ❤️.”

Tarek’s wife, Heather El Moussa, also issued her own tribute post to her “bonus son” Brayden, writing, “When I met you, you were still running around in diapers and you have grown up to be a strong willed, lovable, funny boy. You make everyone around you laugh. You remind me so much of your daddy and I am so lucky that I get to be your stepmom. I love you so much Bray Bray. Happy birthday love.❤️.”

Tarek El Moussa Shares Update on ‘Flipping El Moussas’ Season 2

Although HGTV has still not announced a premiere date for season 2 of “The Flipping El Moussas”, which was originally expected to begin in early 2024, Tarek took to Instagram on August 19 to give followers a progress report.

“House flips and cute pics 🛠️🤎 So excited to be almost done with season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas and back on your screen so soon!! Life has been hectic with the toddler life, travels, filming 2 shows (one of them with my ex wife) who’s ready for that one?? 🤯 — Even though it can be hectic I’m enjoying every moment with my honey!” Tarek wrote alongside photos of him and Heather posing in one of their worksites.

The second show Tarek mentioned is “The Flip Off”, a competition show that sees him and Christina go head-to-head working to find, buy, and flip a house for the biggest profit. While their spouses were both set to be included in the series, only Heather remains on board, as it was confirmed that the show would be moving forward without Christina’s husband Josh after the couple filed for divorce shortly after the show was announced in July 2024.

READ NEXT: Nate Berkus Shares Tribute to Late Partner Who Died in Tsunami