Tarek El Moussa Nearly in Tears Over Daughter’s New Chapter

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa was getting emotional in his September 22 Instagram post, as he wished his oldest daughter Taylor a happy 13th birthday.

“I could literally cry because my baby girl is no longer a baby…and turned 13 today!😭😭😭…. Man, time flies and life is short! […] This little girl got me through some of the toughest periods of my life. During that time we became best friends, and that never ended. I’m just so proud of the young lady she’s become!” El Moussa wrote in the caption of his post, which included photos of him and Taylor from over the years.

El Moussa also shouted out his ex-wife and former “Flip or Flop” co-host Christina Hall, Taylor’s mother, when he added in his caption, “And she’s looking more and more like @thechristinahall every day. She’s just beautiful inside and out and I’m so lucky to call this little girl mine ❤️”

Christina Hall Shared Her Own Message for Taylor

El Moussa wasn’t the only one getting emotional over Taylor’s milestone birthday, as Hall shared a September 22 post of her own, writing, “We have a teenager 😱!! Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl- you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you. Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible.”

Taylor’s stepparents also shared their own messages for Taylor, with Christina’s husband Josh Hall writing, “Happy Birthday to my not so little teenager. I moved into a home with a sweet little girl, now I’m helping shape a young woman. 😳❤️” in a comment on her post.

Tarek’s wife Heather El Moussa shared a full post of her own as well, writing in the caption, “I can’t believe you are 13 today! I’ve watched you grow into a smart witty, confident, sweet but strong willed young lady. You have such a huge heart and you are truly unstoppable. I love you so so much and I love being your bonus mom. 🤍”

Even one of Heather’s “Selling Sunset” co-stars, Chrishell Stause, commented on Tarek’s birthday post to send Taylor a message, writing, “HBD Tay!!! 🥳 🥳 🥳”.

Tarek El Moussa Announced a New Book

Tarek is not only celebrating his daughter this month, but he also shared that he has a new book coming out, called “Flip Your Life”. Tarek announced his new book in a September 19 post, and shared a closer look at the cover on September 21.

“I’ve spent the past 7 years writing this book and it’s a very personal one for me. I share my entire journey and all of the struggles that have accompanied it such as cancers, divorce, addiction, business struggles, and more. I put my heart and soul into this book and got really vulnerable with it, so I hope you enjoy it as much as I did writing it,” Tarek wrote in his September 21 post.

“Flip Your Life” is available for pre-order now ahead of its February 6, 2024 release date.

