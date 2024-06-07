Tarek El Moussa & Wife Respond to Backlash Following New Promo

Tarek El Moussa is planning to film an HGTV show with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa — and his ex-wife Christina Hall and her new husband, Joshua Hall. On June 4, the El Moussas shared a new skit making a joke about the potentially awkward situation, but some fans didn’t find it funny.

After receiving a great deal of negative feedback, Tarek El Moussa decided to respond to one of the comments that called the skit “violent.”

“In this case it’s a husband and a wife playing,” he responded. Meanwhile, Heather Rae El Moussa also responded to someone who felt the skit was disrespectful.

“Take a break…. Calm yourself. My husband is in on the joke… And don’t forget I came from a world famous show myself on a network called Netflix and my husband and I are creating our new shows together,” she wrote.

“The Flip Off” is set to premiere in 2025.

A Few Fans Showed Concern Over the El Moussa-Hall Promo

Overall, only a handful of fans were upset by the new skit.

“Noooooo. This isn’t funny. This is very violent and there have been too many REAL LIFE murders like this. Don’t want to rain on your parade but change the optics,” one person wrote.

“This is so not respectful towards your husband. What would feminist do if it was the other way around.? Don forget the show was his originally not yours. He is building you up and you reply with this joke? Not funny,” someone else added.

“I’m with you, this was weird,” another Instagram user agreed.

“I agree, not funny at all,” an Instagram user weighed in.

The majority of fans thought the promo was great, however, and really applauded the couples for putting the past behind them and getting along.

“The Flip Off” Starring Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa & Christina Hall Was Announced in May

HGTV announced the new series in May.

“@therealtarekelmoussa and @thechristinahall are back—along with their new spouses, @theheatherraeelmoussa and @unbrokenjosh—for a battle to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain on the all-new HGTV show, The Flip Off! Be on the lookout for the spicy new series that’ll have you saying, ‘What the flip?!'” read an Instagram caption shared by all participating parties.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall were married from 2009 to 2018 and are best known for starring on the popular series, “Flip or Flop.” Following their divorce, they co-parent their two kids, Taylor and Brayden. “Flip of Flop” ended in 2022.

Tarek El Moussa married Heather Rae Young of “Selling Sunset” fame in 2021. They share a son named Tristan. Meanwhile, Hall remarried in 2018 and welcomed a son with now-ex-husband Ant Anstead. The two split in 2021. Hall is now remarried to Joshua Hall.

In an interview with Tamron Hall in June, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa discussed the new show.

“I’m just going to say it, it’s a little bit weird we’re having a house flipping competition show because they have literally no chance of beating us,” Tarek El Moussa joked, according to Us Weekly.

“It’s crazy but everyone is in such a good place and we’re here to give you guys a great show and we’re really excited about it,” Heather Rae El Moussa added.

