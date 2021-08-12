Tarek El Moussa Opens up About Scrapped Wedding Plans

Tarek El Moussa intervened when he noticed his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, was stressed out over wedding planning.

“When we first started wedding planning, I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off,” the HGTV star wrote on Instagram. “At that point we had already decided on the wedding location and sent out our save the dates but it’s not official until it’s official and I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so… we decided to switch everything up.”

Instead, the “Flip or Flop” star started “pulling some strings” to change to their dream location and hired a new wedding planner. As Young revealed on her account, they also sent out “new save the dates that said ‘just kidding.’”

The big change paid off for the couple, who were able to see a mock-up of their big day on August 9. El Moussa and his “Selling Sunset” fiancee first met on July 4, 2019, getting engaged a year later.

“Heather and I have always been on the same page about the wedding since day one- we want it to be a really fun celebration but we also want it to be special and a celebration about us spending the rest of our lives with each other and as a family,” the 39-year-old concluded. “There’s nothing more important than her and our family and we can’t wait for the day to reflect and celebrate that. Ready to #fliphername !!”

Young Does Not Plan to Have Kids With El Moussa

El Moussa already has two children – daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 – with ex-wife Christina Haack. And, as far as Young is concerned, that is enough.

“Probably the number one question I get asked is if Tarek and I are adding more babies to the family,” Young revealed on Instagram, alongside a video of her appearance on “Daily Pop.” However, she added, “I never knew how much love I had to give until I came into these babies lives and as of now I can’t see myself wanting to add another into the family. The kind of family we have is special and my heart is so full already that I really don’t feel the need for more.”

During her appearance on “Daily Pop,” the 33-year-old revealed they have custody of the children “50% of the time.”

“I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they’re mine. I wouldn’t be able to do it any other way,” she told host Justin Sylvester during the “Sip or Spill?” segment.

Young continued, “So right now, our household is frickin’ crazy: I’m filming TV shows, I’m raising kids, I’m building businesses. So right now, no.”

And while El Moussa admitted to Us Weekly in January that Brayden took “a few weeks to get accustomed” to having Young in his life, they are “now best friends.”

Young Joined El Moussa on ‘Flip or Flop’ After His Explosive Fight with Haack

El Moussa returned to filming “Flip or Flop” on July 30, a couple of weeks after TMZ reported he went on a “verbal tirade” against Haack. “Production sources,” told the outlet that he called his ex-wife a “washed up loser” and proclaimed he was “winning.”

People later reported he was “super remorseful,” but added the former couple “are not friends.”

When it came time to return to shooting with Haack, Young tagged along. “Babies filming at one of his flips today,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. She added that it was “go to work with hubby day.”

That same day, Haack revealed in her Instagram Story that “her morning glam” was done for “Flip or Flop design day.”

