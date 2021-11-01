Where Are Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Going on Their Honeymoon?

Tarek El Moussa and his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa got married in Montecito, California on Saturday, October 23 in front of 150 guests. The HGTV star and Netflix “Selling Sunset” star have jetted off on a honeymoon to die for and we have all the sizzling details!

Tarek and Heather met on July 4, 2019, when she hopped on his boat in Orange County, California and the rest is history. Their relationship took off fast and furious and by the time they celebrated their one year anniversary, they were engaged. Now they are married and enjoying a dream honeymoon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Honeymooning in the Maldives

During an interview with E!, Tarek El Moussa spoke about the FIRST destination on their honeymoon, saying, “We are so looking forward to unwinding after our wedding in the beautiful Maldives. We are spending 10 days in a luxurious overwater bungalow with nothing but stunning views of the crystal-clear water—and my beautiful wife—all to ourselves. ”

The Maldives are a group of islands located in the Indian Ocean roughly 466 miles off the coast of Sri Lanka. According to U.S. News & World Reports, the Maldives are one of the most popular honeymoon destinations. “The island nation of the Maldives is popular with honeymooners looking for seclusion and adventurers looking to explore the depths of the sea on scuba diving and snorkeling excursions,” the outlet said.

Heather told E! the gifts from her bridal shower were all intended for her honeymoon. She said she received bathing suits, sunglasses and sandals and she is “excited to bring a piece of everyone’s thoughtfulness with us to make our trip that much more special.”

The couple is staying at the ultra-luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives. Heather said, “It’s our dream vacation and we plan to come back every year for our anniversary. Next year, we want to return and bring the kids with us.”

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Also Honeymooning in Dubai

The Maldives isn’t the only stop on the newlyweds’ itinerary. Tarek El Moussa also told E!, “We’ll be ending the trip with a few nights in Dubai, and are looking forward to all the sights, food, and architecture before we head home.”

Heather echoed her husband’s enthusiasm, saying “I’m also really looking forward to Dubai, “and getting to explore the city and experience the culture.” Heather mentioned that they plan to dine in an underwater restaurant as well as check out the Dubai Mall.

Tarek and Heather also would like to check out the Burj Khalifa, which at 2,716 feet tall (163 stories), is the tallest skyscraper in the world, according to the Burj Khalifa’s website. It is also the tallest free-standing structure in the world, has the highest number of stories, the highest outdoor observation deck, and the elevator with the longest travel distance in the world.

Perhaps the couple will return to California with a new baby on the way. In an interview with People, Heather said, “to create something with him, that’s ours, together… I feel I would regret it if I didn’t. So we’re open to it.”