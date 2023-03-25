Tarek El Moussa Shows Inside His First Home with Wife Heather

“The Flipping El Moussas” stars Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are giving fans an inside look into their California home in the March/April issue of HGTV Magazine. The couple shared a sneak peek in a joint Instagram post.

The first in a series of photos shows the HGTV couple posing in front of their home’s black exterior. The other images showcased their kitchen, bedroom, nursery, living room and backyard.

“Most of you probably know that we moved in together within the first 2 weeks of dating but what you might not know is this is actually our first home together and we designed every detail,” the real estate experts captioned the post.

They looked at hundreds of listings before finding their 3,000-square-foot home in Newport Beach, California, according to HGTV.com. But, their year-and-a-half renovation process was anything but smooth. As the outlet reported, the property flooded “more than halfway through construction” and forced them to start over. Their nursery later flooded again from “a poorly installed pipe.”

“After all that, the house means so much to us now,” Heather told HGTV.

Tarek and the “Selling Sunset” star began dating in 2019 and got married in October 2021. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Tristan, in January 2023. He also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife and former “Flip or Flop” costar Christina Hall.

Fans Criticized Their Home for Having Too Much Black

The HGTV couple transformed the property from a white beach home into the moody home of their dreams, they revealed to HGTV Magazine. They painted the exterior black and decorated with a color scheme predominantly in black, white and gray tones.

“We love a darker, more dramatic look,” Heather told the outlet.

Their followers did not hold back when Tarek and Heather wrote in their caption, “what do you think!” They were flooded with comments calling for more color, with their color scheme called “tacky” and “harsh.” One person suggested incorporating blues and ocean tones since they are so close to the ocean.

“A lot of black, gray and white,” one follower wrote. “I think it needs more warmer tones like the bedroom has just to give it a more cozy feeling. But that’s just my opinion.”

Another fan added, “Not in love with it. Not a cohesive design. But if you two like it, that’s all that counts. I’ve seen more money spent on worse.”

Their Mission Tile West backsplash was a point of contention among fans, with one follower writing that it looked like “black dragon scales.” As Heather explained to HGTV Magazine of the choice, “We looked at a lot of options and fell in love with this because it’s so bold.”

Some commenters were quick to defend against the sharp criticism. “Can’t people just shut it,” one person wrote. “I was raised if you have nothing nice to say don’t say anything at all.”

Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Flip Houses in New HGTV Series

Not just partners in life, Tarek and Heather have teamed up for a new HGTV series, “The Flipping El Moussas.” The 10-episode season premiered on March 2, 2023.

“In the series, Heather Rae is introduced to Tarek’s flipping business, a very different world from the luxe real-estate market she knows so well,” the network announced in a press release. “But she helps him make strategic choices with her deep knowledge of luxury real-estate to attract upscale buyers. Tarek will keep everything on budget and on schedule by following his ‘four Fs of flipping’ — find it, fund it, fix it and flip it – to make each flip a success. With a plethora of new adventures awaiting them, the season will be a nonstop whirlwind of flipping challenges and family celebrations.”

