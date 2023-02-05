Tarek & Heather El Moussa Adjusting to Life at Home With Newborn

Tarek and Heather El Moussa are adjusting to life as a family of five after welcoming their baby boy on January 31, 2023 — her first child and his third. The couple shared the news of his arrival on February 2, exactly one month before the premiere of their new HGTV show. Though they have not yet shown the baby’s face or shared his name yet, the El Moussas have shared glimpses of their new life with a newborn at home, from new-parent exhaustion to trying to keep the older kids entertained.

Tarek & Heather El Moussa Say Their ‘Whole World Changed’ With Baby’s Birth

After a couple of uncharacteristically quiet days on social media, save for Tarek posting information in his Instagram Stories about their various businesses, Heather shared an Instagram photo on February 4 of her and Tarek in the hospital, awaiting their baby’s arrival, and wrote that it was “the day our whole world changed.”

Tarek later shared a video in his Instagram Stories that revealed at least 15 luxury bouquets they’d received from friends and family, which filled table and counter space in two rooms of their home in Newport Beach, California.

“Feeling the love,” he wrote. “Thank you so much to everyone who sent flowers, we feel so lucky and Mama’s been busy and tired but just know I appreciate all of you who sent their love.”

Heather shared his post and added three red heart emojis. Later that afternoon, she also shared a photo of herself with the baby — though his face was covered by white heart emojis — while breastfeeding. Showing a portion of her make-up free face as she stared at the camera, with her little one swaddled in a white blanket with gray stars, she revealed just how tired she was.

“I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life,” she wrote, and added a prayer-hands emoji.

Tarek El Moussa Spending Quality Time With His 2 Other Kids, Too

As he and Heather adust to life with their newborn, Tarek has made sure to spend quality time with his other children, too. He shares 12-year-old daughter Taylor and seven-year-old son Brayden with ex-wife and former “Flip or Flop” co-star Christina Hall.

On February 4, he shared videos in his Instagram Stories from an ice skating outing with his older kids, holding hands with each of them and capturing footage of them skating on their own. In one video, Tarek held up three fingers to the camera with the words “Dad life” written on the screen alongside a red heart emoji. Twice, he exclaimed “Three!” alluding to the fact he now has three kids to look after.

Tarek also shared a video taken by his sister, Angelique El Moussa, as he drove a golf cart through a neighborhood with Brayden, Taylor, Angelique’s daughter Malia, and their grandma — Tarek and Angelique’s mom, Dominique — on board. In the video, Angel exclaimed, “Family golf cart ride!” and then revealed that Malia had met the baby that day.

On February 5, Tarek shared a photo from the ice skating outing with his kids and niece.

“Quality time,” he wrote on the post. “My kids are my whole world. I can’t believe I now have 3!!!”

Shortly after the baby’s birth, Tarek told Us Weekly, “Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

Taylor and Brayden have experience being older siblings; they also have a three-year-old half-brother, Hudson, whom their mom, Christina Hall, shares with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.