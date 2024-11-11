HGTV Star Teases Return of Popular Show

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa teased a possible return to “Flipping 101.”

“Tarek, will you bring back ‘Flipping 101,’ too? I miss it! You’re a great host,” a fan asked on El Moussa’s Instagram post on October 30, 2024.

“Nothing is ever off the table,” El Moussa responded, adding the shrugging emoji and the clapping hands emoji.

“Flipping 101” first aired in 2020 on HGTV. The network renewed the show for two additional seasons, but it went off the air in 2023.

Tarek El Moussa Was Excited for ‘Flipping 101’

When “Flipping 101” first premiered on HGTV, it proved to be extremely popular. After the first season aired, the network wasted no time sharing that a second season was on the way — and El Moussa seemed thrilled about it.

“I have some exciting news!!!!! Do you remember my new show #flipping101 on @hgtv? Well…I’m excited to announce that it’s been picked up for season 2!!!!” he captioned an Instagram post in July 2020.

“If you liked season one, season two is going to be so much better!!! I’m gonna whoop these rookie flippers into shape!!” he added.

And fans were ecstatic.

“Oh am waiting!! You can’t fake the ones who do the exact opposite of your advice… A success….watched the first season in one day!! Which means I sat on my butt , but worth it.. lol,” one comment read.

“I watch because you just don’t do, you TEACH! Those who have never had any experience think how hard can it be? There is always the possibility that unexpected problems will come up, but stay the course, don’t panic and you’ll get through it. The thing that resonates with me is to keep your personal preferences out of it! Just because you like wild colors and red tile most won’t,” someone else said.

Tarek El Moussa Posted About ‘Flipping 101’ in May 2023

Ahead of the show’s third season, which aired in May 2023, El Moussa took to social media to promote it.

“Flipping houses in this market has been challenging for many and I love this show because not only do I get to teach novice flippers and mentor them throughout some of their first flips but I also get to show the world that YOU can do this too. Flipping houses and getting into real estate can change your life so that’s just ONE element of this show that I love,” he captioned an Instagram post, in part.

In the time since, however, El Moussa has been involved in other HGTV projects. Perhaps best known for his role on “Flip or Flop,” El Moussa also stars in “The Flipping El Moussas” with his wife, Heather Rae Young.

In 2025, a brand new show called “The Flip Off” is set to premiere. In it, El Moussa will face off against his ex-wife, Christina Haack. El Moussa and Haack were set to be partnered up with their significant others, but when Haack ended her marriage to Josh Hall, plans changed.

It’s unknown exactly how the show will play out, but a source told People magazine that Haack’s second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, has joined the program.

“Ant is going to appear on the show, but he won’t be Christina’s partner,” a source told the outlet in November 2024.

