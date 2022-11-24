Terry Crews Bares All in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip

Terry Crews strips down in the upcoming episode of “Celebrity IOU.” He enlisted the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise his family’s driver with a backyard makeover.

In a sneak peek, the actor tries his hand at shirtless jackhammering to remove a pavement path.

“Have you ever jackhammered?” Drew asks the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star. In the clip, Crews responds, “Ah, no I haven’t. This is good, but you know what, I want to do it shirtless.”

While Drew also removed his shirt, Jonathan stayed fully clothed.

“Can I just point something out?” Jonathan says to his twin and Crews. “I was able to do this just as productively without taking my clothes off. Just pointing out.”

But the duo defended their choice.

“But not as stylistically,” Crews rebuts. And Drew adds, “There’s sexiness on a whole other scale.”

“To see those guys trying to get shirtless. That was really great,” Crews jokingly says in a confessional. “They can’t beat me there. They can’t beat me there. I am the master of the shirtless. You know, I was like yeah this is it. This is the real deal. I feel like I’m really constructing now.”

In the end, the 54-year-old wanted to keep working with the “Property Brothers.” He even pitched that the duo should become a trio.

“I love you guys,” he tells the twins. “Can I be the third brother? The third brother, I’m the ‘Property Brotha.’”

Terry Crews Is Creating an ‘Outdoor Oasis’ for His Driver Frank

Crews and the twins are transforming the backyard of Frank, Crews’ close friend and driver.

“Terry describes Frank as like an older brother to him and a second father figure to his kids and says he takes care of his family like it’s his own,” according to the episode description. Frank first met the “America’s Got Talent” host after retiring from “ a very stressful career.”

The “White Chicks” actor also encourages Frank’s fitness journey, with HGTV adding that the driver is already down more than 200 pounds. With the Scotts’ help, he will elevate Frank’s “favorite space” and help him reach his fitness goals.

“The new outdoor oasis will feature a stylish outdoor kitchen and dining area, a zen fire pit area and an immersive poolside gym that boasts top-of-the-line outdoor workout equipment and pergolas for shade,” according to a press release.

A Star-Studded Lineup Joins Drew & Jonathan Scott on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Crews is the latest in a star-studded lineup appearing on “Celebrity IOU.” The series, which premiered in 2020, sees Drew and Jonathan team up with some of the biggest names in acting, music and reality television to show their appreciation to loved ones with surprise renovations.

“One of the things we love most about ‘Celebrity IOU’ is that it proves that special people can turn into your family,” Jonathan said in a press release. “It’s amazing to see celebrities open up to us about their exceptional friends who have made a huge impact in their lives.”

This season’s other stars include Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Idina Menzel, Cheryl Hines, Kate Hudson, Leslie Jordan and Wilmer Valderrama.

“Jonathan and I started this series with a simple idea—that nobody gets anywhere in life alone,” Drew added. “We’re grateful that so many household names have trusted us to be part of these personal acts of kindness and help give back to the people they value most.”

“Terry Crews’ Outdoor Upgrade” premieres on HGTV on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

