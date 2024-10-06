HGTV Star Lands Architectural Digest Spread With Latest Celebrity Client

HGTV star Tiffany Brooks tooks to social media on October 3 to celebrate her design work landing in the prestigious Architectural Digest magazine.

“Over the past few years, I’ve have had the incredible honor of renovating the home of [NBA star Jimmy Butler], meticulously designing every aspect to embody the heart and soul of him and his family – not to mention the endless amount of friends and visitors…” Brooks wrote in her post. “So when I got the news that Jimmy’s home, the storied space that we helped write, would be documented in Architectural Digest, I couldn’t stop pinching myself (I stopped counting the number of times I did that as well. But hey, I had to make sure I wasn’t dreaming).”

Not only were Brooks’ designs featured in the magazine, but Butler also did an “Open Door” walk-through video of his entire home, sharing more about the spaces and his work with Brooks in bringing his personality into the home.

Jimmy Butler Shouted Out Tiffany Brooks in His Open Door Video for AD

Play

Butler sang the praises of the HGTV Smart Home designer’s work throughout his Open Door video, telling AD, “The designer I worked with, Tiffany Brooks Interior. I was just telling her, ‘Yo, get freaky with it,’ and she really came in here and f***ed some s*** up. I’m very impressed. I think I said I just want it to be really, really, really light. I want all this natural light. I want white walls, light floors, pretty couches and stuff.”

Butler went on to share that a lot of Brooks’ design choices get shouted out when he has family and friends over to his home. “I didn’t ask for this table though, she put that there,” Butler added, referring to a coffee table in his Live Music Room. “I probably take a lot of credit for it now that I think about it. When people ask, ‘Yo, what’d you do to the house?’ I was like, ‘I put a table in this room, a piano over here.’ But it’s Tiffany that did it.”

Butler was complimentary of the Brooks through the video, pointing out her choices on the “hella extra” lighting fixtures in the conservatory and wine cellar and the “great pick” of dining room artwork.

Tiffany Brooks Was Featured on the AD100 3 Years in a Row

This isn’t the first time Brooks has been noticed by AD, as she confirmed in a February 2023 post that she had been named one of the AD100. “At the beginning of each month I make a list of things I’m grateful for as well as goals I still want to accomplish 🖤 This is still a huge accomplishment I’m honored to have!! AD100 Top 100 3 years in a row 🙏🏽,” Brooks wrote at the time.

According to the magazine, the AD100 is “the definitive list of today’s top talents in interior decoration, architecture, and landscape design.”

Fellow HGTV stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent were also named to the prestigious list in 2023, with Berkus, Brent, and Brooks all repeating the honor and appearing on the 2024 list as well.

READ NEXT: Jasmine Roth Shares ‘Controversial’ Parenting Take