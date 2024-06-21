HGTV Star Celebrates Anniversary With the Network

HGTV star Tiffany Brooks is looking back on her first days on the network in a series of new posts. On June 8, Brooks shared a series of photos from her time as a contestant on “HGTV Design Star”.

“It just hit me that Season 8 of @hgtv Design Star premiered 11 years ago this month. Y’ALL. 11 years?! I couldn’t believe it until I looked back on these photos. That flip phone tho 👌🏾 😂,” Brooks captioned the post, which included one throwback shot of her and “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, back when Drew wore glasses and Jonathan dyed his hair.

Tiffany Brooks Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane

Season 8 of “HGTV Design Star” aired its first episode on June 9, 2013. After winning the season, Brooks went on to host her own show on the network, “The Most Embarrassing Rooms in America”. Although “Embarrassing Rooms” only ran for four episodes, Brooks has gone on to compete in season 2 of HGTV’s “Rock the Block” alongside fellow “Design Star” champion David Bromstad (who currently hosts “My Lottery Dream Home”).

In a June 15 post, Brooks kept the throwbacks coming with even more photos from her time on “Design Star”. “Keeping the anniversary celebration going and giving y’all another #throwback to my time on @hgtv Design Star with one of my favorite challenges – the school bus makeover. Who remembers when I channeled the Mad Hatter with this design? 🙋🏾‍♀️ 🎩,” Brooks captioned the post, which was filled with photos of her school bus interior design transformation, including teal walls, chandeliers handing from the bus’ ceiling, and a table set for a tea party of 10.

“I totally remember! I knew you would be the winner after that,” one fan commented on the post, while another wrote, “I remember that! ❤️ ❤️ 🔥 🔥 Great design!”

“💥 🗣 BUSS’N‼️ 🔥 🔥 🔥 👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾 💯,” a third fan added.

Tiffany Brooks Designed the Latest HGTV Smart Home

Another project Brooks works on for the network is the design behind some of their annual Smart Homes, including the latest Smart Home 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, which one lucky fan will win. Brooks shared a post on June 10 reminding fans to enter the sweepstakes, which has since closed, with the winner of the home (as well as a brand new Mercedes Benz and $150,000 cash) receiving their grand prize by August 23.

Brooks took fellow network star Joe Mazza on a tour of the Smart Home 2024, which was shared on the network’s YouTube channel. “I was very nervous about playing with the geometry and all the different window sizes and shapes, but I feel like it worked out amazing,” Brooks said while showing off the exterior of the home, which takes on many sharp angles and requires windows to match.

Inside the home, Brooks “just reached for everything light. You wanna know what’s so great? Is how many functions I have crammed into this one space,” Brooks said, showing off the living room complete with a full library wall with a television hidden as a fake art piece, a fireplace reading nook, and a hidden desktop that turns the space into a home office. The rest of the interior was made to feel as big as possible, with Brooks using the words “fresh, light, and airy” to describe the home.

