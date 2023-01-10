Todrick Hall Calls ‘Battle of the Bling’ Homes ‘Scary’

HGTV host Todrick Hall appeared this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to talk with the EGOT-winning host (and his fellow “American Idol” contestant) Hudson about his upcoming projects, including his new HGTV show “Battle of the Bling”. When Hudson asked Hall about the show, he described what it has been like touring the over-the-top houses with co-host and interior designer Kim Myles, and why some of them may even frighten him.

“It’s so fun, [HGTV] came to me. I’m not an interior decorator by trade but I did my entire house, and my house is over the top. There’s a ‘Wizard of Oz’-themed room, a magical room, a retro room. And these people have curated their houses and created paradises like you wouldn’t believe,” Hall said, going on to describe the homes, “They live in castles, they live in pirate ships, they live in all pink homes, retro homes, and they’ve just really created a space for them that’s so unique and special. Sometimes it’s scary, I’m not going to lie to you Jennifer, it’s scary sometimes.”

Hall went on to say that despite some of the homes being “scary”, he find it “dope” that the homeowners have made a space that they are comfortable in and that they are able to live and thrive in.

See the clip from Hall’s interview below.

Todrick Hall Keeps Getting Kicked Off of Tinder

In Todrick Hall’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” interview, he told Hudson that some elements from the “Battle of the Bling” homes have inspired him for what he wants his future home to look like once he settles down with a husband and children. One thing standing in the way of this reality, however, is Hall’s inability to stay on Tinder without getting kicked off.

Hall told Hudson during the interview that he is single “and accepting applications as we speak,” however he has trouble finding people on dating apps.

“I keep getting kicked off of Tinder because people think it’s a catfish. So when I get on there I’m like ‘You better swipe until you can’t swipe no more because your time is limited,'” Hall said, before looking to the audience and asking them to not report him if they ever came across his Tinder profile.

Todrick Hall Set to Star in New MTV Reality Series ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’

In addition to his HGTV show, his forthcoming album “Jim” (which is the first of 13 albums that Hall has planned for 2023, according to the singer’s Instagram), and his many other planned television and musical projects, Todrick Hall was announced as one of the main cast members of MTV’s newest reality show, “The Real Friends of WeHo”, which follows the lives of six gay friends who live in and around West Hollywood, California.

Other cast members include stylist Brad Goreski, actor Curtis Hamilton, and businessmen Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig.

In the trailer for the season, Hall doesn’t shy away from the fact that he’s been involved in multiple scandals in the past, and says he plans to “let people know my truth.”

