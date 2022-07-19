Controversial Reality Star to Host New HGTV Competition

The search is on for the “blingiest” house in the country!

HGTV has enlisted social media influencer Todrick Hall and former “Design Star” winner Kim Myles to hunt down the “flashiest, most over-the-top, outrageous homes” in “Battle of the Bling,” the network announced.

The competition will follow the duo “as they tour 15 strikingly bold properties nominated by homeowners who believe theirs is the most ostentatious, unapologetically ‘extra’ home bar none, whether via epic glitz, bombastic design, wildly inventive theming or extravagance that’s beyond description,” according to the series description.

Other HGTV stars will pop by to help name which house is the “blingiest of them all,” according to the press release. The winner will receive “bragging rights, a magnificent trophy and a spread in HGTV Magazine.” The five-episode series is slated to premiere in December 2022.

“Bling is a way of life for me,” Hall said in a press release. “The queen in me is honored to get to celebrate people who are as extra as I am with my fellow high style expert, Kim. Once we’ve tested their bling, we’ll rate the houses on a scale of fab to drab based on their wow factor, originality and overall look.”

Myles added, “People are literally creating their dreams in truly gobsmacking houses, and Todrick and I are here for it. We’re touring the most EXTRA properties you’ve ever laid eyes on and it’s going to blow your mind.”

Hall Faced Backlash After Appearing on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Hall is no stranger to reality television, facing backlash after competing in season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother.” The singer was accused of being a bully in the house and called out specifically for his comments to Shanna Moakler and Chris Kirkpatrick.

In the end, he placed second, losing 7-1 to mixed martial artist Miesha Tate.

He addressed the controversy on Instagram in March 2022, writing, “The reason I’m still a HUGE BB fan is because the show allows you to see the good, bad and ugly of every person. I definitely regret certain parts of my gameplay but I am still proud of my strategy. To make it to the final two chairs never touching the block is still a huge accomplishment, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Hall also placed second in season 6 of “The Masked Singer.”

Myles Stars in ‘High Design’

In April 2022, Myles’ series “High Design” premiered on discovery+.

“The series will follow Kim, who spent two years working in the cannabis industry, as she transforms marijuana dispensaries from California to Maine that are in need of major makeovers,” announced discovery+. “During the series, she will upgrade lackluster interiors into top-of-the-line retail spaces that feel welcoming to clients. Kim also will explore cannabis in all its shapes and sizes as she takes field trips to learn how to make cannabis soaps, lotions, sodas, food items and much more.”

​​According to her website, she is a “designer, host, hairstylist, speaker and creative humdinger.” Discovery+ also refers to her as a “self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur.”

Myles also hosted three seasons of “Myles of Design” following her “Design Star” win

