HGTV Reveals Update on ‘Tough Love With Hilary Farr’

HGTV has given an update on its “Love It or List It” star’s series “Tough Love With Hilary Farr“, as the network announced in an August 8 press release.

“Tough Love” follows Hilary Farr as she travels to her clients to help kickstart renovations in their homes while also speaking with them and helping to make improvements in their personal lives.

HGTV renewed the series for a second season in September 2022, but this new release unveiled the premiere date for the 10-episode sophomore season, which is set for Monday, September 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV. The first season of “Tough Love” is available now for viewing on discovery+ and Max.

“Hilary draws people in with her charismatic personality and tell it like it is attitude,” an HGTV executive said in a press release when HGTV renewed the series, “Her clients, as well as millions of her television fans, look to her straightforward and unfiltered guidance and sophisticated design sense for inspiration and results. This 10-episode order for Tough Love with Hilary Farr will spotlight more of her beautiful, life-changing work.”

Hilary Farr Shares a Fan Testimonial for ‘Tough Love’

As Farr has a dual purpose to renovate her clients’ homes and personal lives, “Tough Love” often hits a personal note for viewers. In July 2023, one such viewer, writer Kim Kelly Stamp, wrote about the positive effect of watching “Tough Love” and other HGTV shows on her grieving process after the death of her mother for The Huffington Post.

Farr posted screenshots of Stamp’s write-up on her Instagram page in July, and shared her own moment of personal reflection, writing in the caption, “Sometimes when I feel that what I do is frivolous – I get a reminder that what I do brings both comfort and joy to so many viewers. I can’t ask for more than that! Grateful.”

Fans shared the impact of “Tough Love” on their own lives with Farr in her post’s comment section.

“What you do is provide inner peace and inspiration,” one user commented, “Living in a house that doesn’t function or is unorganized is overwhelming. Every 6 months I go through everything and get rid of what doesn’t serve me. Watching your shows I realized my home is well laid out but we had too much stuff.”

“I love your program! You have so much talent, Hilary! Great ideas! Your show inspires me a great deal! Keep up the great work!!” another fan added.

When Does ‘Love It or List It’ Come Back?

Farr’s other show, “Love It or List It”, on which she competes (to give clients a renovation worthy of “loving” their homes) against co-host David Visentin (who tries to find a move-in ready house to convince clients to “list” their homes), had it’s latest season finale on May 8, according to Farr’s Instagram.

HGTV has not made any announcements about the future of “Love It or List It”, although the latest season premiered on the network on September 5 at 9 p.m., so should the series be renewed, new episodes could begin airing by the end of the Summer.

In the meantime, past episodes of “Love It or List It”, like “Tough Love With Hilary Farr”, are available to stream on discovery+ and Max.

