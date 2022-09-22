HGTV Reveals the Future of ‘Tough Love with Hilary Farr’

Hilary Farr is returning with more tough love! HGTV announced her hit solo series has been renewed for a second season.

“Tough Love With Hilary Farr” follows the designer as she “employs her signature wit to banish homeowners’ indecision and help them maximize their homes to better suit their needs,” according to the announcement. “As a mom, business owner and life partner, Hilary draws inspiration from her extensive design experience to develop creative solutions that get families’ lives back on track.”

The upcoming sophomore season will feature 10 episodes, an increase from its previous eight. “Tough Love With Hilary Farr” premiered in December 2021 and proved successful, with HGTV reporting 16.1 million viewers tuned in. According to the network, it also ranked “as a top 3 unscripted cable series” among upscale audiences, specifically women, between the age of 25 and 54. The new season is expected to air on HGTV and stream on discovery+ in fall 2023.

“Hilary draws people in with her charismatic personality and tell it like it is attitude,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch said in a press release. “Her clients, as well as millions of her television fans, look to her straightforward and unfiltered guidance and sophisticated design sense for inspiration and results. This 10-episode order for Tough Love with Hilary Farr will spotlight more of her beautiful, life-changing work.”

Farr revealed on Instagram that filming for the second season begins in November.

“For years, I’ve helped thousands of people love their homes,” Farr said in a previous press release. “Now I’m working with families whose problems are way bigger than bad floor plans. Upgrading these spaces will be a challenge, but transforming these homeowners’ lives is where the real work begins. The end result is always worth it.”

Farr Co-Hosts ‘Love It or List It’

Farr continues to star alongside David Visentin on their long-running series, “Love It or List It.” New episodes premiered on September 5, 2022.

The series follows the duo as they help homeowners decide whether to renovate or sell their houses.

“In each hour-long episode Realtor David Visentin and designer Hilary Farr compete for the homeowners’ final decision to stay or go,” according to the series description. “David’s insider perspective on the real estate market helps target listings to prospective buyers, but Hilary is determined to show homeowners that, within their budget, she can transform their worn-out house into a castle they can love. If the owners decide to list it, Hilary’s hard work adds to the home’s resale value. It’s a tough decision either way.”

Farr’s House Was Renovated in ‘Love It or List It’ Premiere

Farr was her own client in the season premiere of “Love It or List It.” The 90-minute episode followed her “as she renovates a quaint North Carolina cottage into her dream home,” according to the episode description.

During the remodel, Farr discovered “a rotting foundation and termites earring through the subfloor.” But, as always, Visentin has other options.

“In true David fashion, he’ll take on the challenge of convincing Hilary to trade in the fixer-upper for a move-in ready house,” the summary continues. “After she transforms the broken-down bungalow into a home that meets her needs and David finds a place that has all the items on her wish list, Hilary will ultimately have to answer the highly anticipated question: are you going to love it or are you going to list it?”

