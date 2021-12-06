First Look at Hilary Farr’s New Series ‘Tough Love’

Fans of “Love It or List It” can soon catch its designer in her new HGTV series, “Tough Love with Hilary Farr.” She took to Instagram to share an “HGTV Sneak Peek” of the eight-episode season.

“For years, I’ve helped thousands of people love their homes,” she says in the preview. “I’m Hilary Farr. Now I’m working with families whose problems are way bigger than bad floor plans. I’m a bit short on the sugar. Are you ready for some tough love?”

In her first solo series, HGTV announced Farr will help “families improve their lives and homes with a dash of tough love.”

As she wrote in a previous Instagram post, “Upgrading these spaces will be a challenge, but transforming these homeowners’ lives is where the real work begins. The end result is always worth it.”

“Using her signature wit, she will banish their indecision and help them maximize their homes to better suit their needs,” the press release states. “As a mom, business owner and life partner, Hilary will draw inspiration from her extensive design experience, as well as her own life lessons, as she develops creative solutions to get these families’ lives back on track.”

“Tough Love with Hilary Farr” will premiere on December 20, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

The Series Premiere Will Showcase a Blended Family

The series premiere will showcase a newly blended family struggling with space.

As Farr tells them in the trailer, “You know, blending a family is way more than just bringing people together. You’ve got to make the house work for two people who very often have very different tastes. You have to find that middle ground so that you’re both happy in here.”

“Challenged by a lack of storage, entertaining and home office space, Hilary will develop a design plan to solve these issues and ultimately improve the family dynamic,” according to the episode description. “She will find extra space in surprising places, such as converting unused garage space into a stunning home office and upgrading the bland basement into an entertaining party zone complete with wet bar and hightop table for guests.”

Farr Has Starred in ‘Love It or List It’ Since 2008

While viewers await the premiere, they can find Farr starring alongside David Visentin in “Love It or List It.” The long-running series premiered in 2008 and returned for a 10-episode season on October 11, 2021.

“Filled with Hilary and David’s sharp wit, funny banter and clever, competitive barbs, each episode will follow the duo as they help homeowners make a major decision,” according to an HGTV press release. Will they choose to “love their existing home after Hilary’s stunning renovations or purchase a new house David finds that perfectly suits the family?”

HGTV has not announced what the future holds, but the series celebrated its 200th episode last year. According to The Wrap, the series hit a new high in ratings on December 30, 2020.

“Love It or List It” airs every Monday on HGTV at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

