‘Rock the Block’ Team Says They’re Relieved They Can Now ‘Poo in Peace’

When HGTV‘s new “Rock the Block” contestants Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle rolled onto the show’s Colorado set for the first day of filming for season 4, they were overwhelmed with nerves about the opportunity, but also had a very practical concern: when and where could they take their bathroom breaks? They were thrilled by — and even filmed — the answer as soon as they arrived.

HGTV’s Michel Smith Boyd Reveals Teammate Anthony Elle’s Private Thoughts

As new HGTV host Michel Smith Boyd and his “Rock the Block” teammate Anthony Elle pulled up to the set of the competition series, Boyd filmed the momentous occasion. In the video posted to his Instagram page on October 4, 2022, Boyd revealed that he was so nervous that he searched for a little inspiration to help him calm his nerves.

As he panned the camera to show dozens of behind-the-scenes crew members bustling around trailers and tents, he said, “Okay, I was just in my Bible app and I typed in ‘nervousness’ and all the prayers about being anxious and being nervous and so forth and so on popped up, because this is more than a notion.”

But right after that meaningful moment, he took viewers outside the car, filming the back of his own personal trailer with his name on it, and proceeded to cut the tension with a bit of humor.

As people shouted good morning and began approaching them, Smith Boyd loudly said, “Okay, so Anthony just asked me in the car…”

“Don’t tell!” Elle squealed, adding he didn’t know if they’d be in a trailer together.

Smith Boyd then turned to the people approaching them, including “Farmhouse Fixer” stars Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, and yelled out the rest of what Elle had said to him.

“‘What happens if one of us has to poo? What are we gonna do?'” he said, mocking Elle. “And I said, ‘Bi***, poo! I don’t care!’ And now he’s got his own trailer! Poo in peace, my people!”

Knight could be seen doubled over in laughter in the middle of the street, and others laughed along, too.

In the next segment of the video, Boyd entered his personal trailer saying, “(Never) had my own trailer before! Yes!”

He then twice-exclaimed “whaaaat?!” as he gave viewers a peek at the beds, bathroom, kitchenette and dining area of his personal trailer.

Filming for the fourth season of “Rock the Block,” scheduled to air in March 2023, is taking place in rural Berthoud, about an hour from Denver, in a housing development built by Landmark Homes. Each team of HGTV stars will have $250,000 and six weeks to complete their original designs for the as-yet-unnamed judges.

Who Are Michel Smith Boyd & Anthony Elle?

In addition to appearing on “Rock the Block,” Boyd will host the new HGTV show “Luxe For Less” in early 2023. He’s the founder and creative director of Atlanta-based SMITHBOYD Interiors, specializing in luxury interior design. His bio says Smith Boyd was a contributor for HGTV’s “House Hunters” and starred in the Bravo design series, “Buying It Blind” the next year.

In an announcement about the new show, HGTV said Smith Boyd will “use clever budget hacks to help homeowners create luxurious homes without stretching the limits of their bank accounts.” That will include repurposing furniture, buying appliances at “scratch and dent” outlets, and using savvy shopping tactics to overhaul clients’ spaces.

His creative team on the show, according to the statement, will include designer Kai Williamson, maker Anthony Elle and licensed general contractor Laura Green. Elle used his last name, Williams, when he won “Project Runway All Stars, Season 6” in 2018 and then dropped it to create his Anthony Elle fashion and lifestyle brand.

When the new HGTV show was announced, Elle celebrated with an Instagram post featuring the press release.

He wrote, “NEW SHOW ALERT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! My friend, Interior Designer @michelboyd has a brand new show on @HGTV and it’s a sure winner! @kaistudio7 @lauragreen and I are right by his side through every renovation and design hack. I’m so grateful for this incredible opportunity to share another part of my creativity with you as the in house maker, DIY enthusiast. Luxe for less is packed with style, humor and incredible interior design. Huge thanks to @HGTV for trusting us to bring something so very new and special to your network. Cheers to new beginnings!”