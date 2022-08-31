HGTV’s Ty Pennington & Wife Bring Their ‘Angel’ Home: ‘Completes Our Family’

HGTV host Ty Pennington and his wife, Kellee Merrell, have expanded their family and the TV star seems totally smitten with their new rescue pup.

After adopting a seven-year-old mixed breed named Phoebe, Pennington has been chronicling her adjustment to their Georgia home via social media, and told fans the adorable dog “completes our family.”

Pennington Shares Photo of “Me & My Girls”

On August 26, 2022 — which was International Dog Day — Pennington posted an Instagram photo of himself with his two dogs, who look like they could be sisters. Newcomer Phoebe is on the left, while their other rescue pup, Dory, is on the right.

“She is a total sweetheart and perfectly completes our family,” Pennington wrote on the post. “We know that she’s roughly 7yrs old but no clue what kind of mix she is. We bought dna kits for both girls so stay tuned for the results ha!”

Pennington and Merrell, who got married in July 2021, adopted Phoebe from Renegade Paws Rescue in Savannah, Georgia, where they live. Its founder, Jennifer Taylor, told local news station WSAV that Pennington had been interested in another dog featured on their Instagram page, however that pup was no longer available. So she told him about Phoebe, who looked a lot like the other dog.

“He came to our office with his wife,” she explained, “and they met the dog and they spent about an hour here talking to our coordinators and talking with the foster and talking about the dog. He took the dog on a sleepover and after a few days, he decided he wanted to adopt her.”

Unfortunately, animal shelters are consistently full lately, so organizations like Renegade Paws Rescue will take in many of the abandoned animals, with volunteers caring for unwanted, abused, or injured dogs and cats. Taylor said they have nearly 350 dogs and around 25 kittens. They not only need to find loving adoptive families, but also enough resources to care for all the animals. Along with financial donations, Taylor said they take blankets, towels, dog food, and other pet necessities.

Phoebe is the Couple’s Second Rescue Pup

Phoebe seems to be adjusting beautifully to life with her new parents and sister, Dory. Pennington has posted multiple updates to his Instagram Stories since her adoption.

On August 21, he shared a sweet photo of Merrell holding Phoebe and wrote, “Sorry I’ve been a little MIA…we adopted this angel. Friends, meet Phoebe aka Pheebs Aka Thunder Trunks.” He has also shared videos of Phoebe waddling around the house, playing with Dory’s toy, and the two dogs waiting patiently for some popcorn.

According to a January 17 Instagram Story by Pennington, Dory was originally Merrell’s rescue pup, but they were separated for two years during the pandemic.

Over a photo of Merrell holding Dory outside, he wrote, “This is Dory. You’re going to be seeing a lot more of her on here. We were finally able to reunite Kellee and Dory after 2 years apart (Covid border closures). She was staying with her grandma in Canada but we are happy to have her home. Welcome to Savannah Dory!”