EXCLUSIVE: Ty Pennington Teases ‘Drama’ in ‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 2

The battle is about to begin! Ty Pennington returns as a mentor on “Battle on the Beach” and, as the HGTV star told Heavy, it will be one dramatic season.

“It’s funny, we may not be Bravo, but there’s going to be some drama this season,” he explained to Heavy. Speaking of his team, he explained, “It’s interesting because you just you sort of never know how a team’s going to work communication-wise. And we pulled off some incredible stuff. But I have to say, there’s going to be some moments where communication really is key.”

The “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” alum took away some lessons from last season, explaining, “If it can go wrong, it will go wrong.”

“I also learned that you know, as a designer, you want to be able to save the day, but as a mentor, all you can do is also voice your opinion and sort of persuade and really try your best to convince people like ‘This is a smart path,’” he explained. But “just like all of us sort of growing with design,” Pennington said, “I’m a big proponent of letting people sort of also be independent and make their own choices and find their sort of passion and succeed in a way because nothing builds more lessons than also doing things yourself.”

“Battle on the Beach” follows three teams of “up-and-coming renovators” as they transform one of three beachside properties all in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value. Returning alongside Pennington as mentors are “Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria and “Build It Forward” star Taniya Nayak.

This season’s competitors are father-and-son duo Roosevelt and Brandyn Chambers of St. Louis, Missouri; married couple Paige and Corey Cyr of Ft. McMurray, Alberta, Canada; and friends Wally Remaley of Dallas, Texas and Jaqueline Matoza of Las Vegas, Nevada, the network announced.

Pennington Teased a Competitive Season

The competition is on this season. “The competitiveness of the three of us is just sort of undeniable,” Pennington told Heavy. “So yeah, it’s exciting. It really is. The battle is real this year for sure.”

And while both of his fellow mentors are competitive, Pennington explained, “I’ve never met anyone as competitive as Alison. … I’ve got a brother that’s a year and a half older, so, like, that’s hard to believe.”

He likened Victoria to “a professional boxer,” explaining “She just never seems to get knocked out.”

Pennington continued, “She’s not afraid to voice her opinion on good, bad and especially the ugly. So I think that that makes her it always makes for a good result.”

Do not count out Nayak, who is the reigning champion. Her season 1 team of Kerry and David Kersh took home the $50,000 grand prize.

“Kudos to Taniya. Those guys definitely deserved a great win, but … it definitely put the pressure on myself and my team because, you know, I really don’t come to compete to lose,” Pennington explained, calling the “Restaurant Impossible” star “really creative.”

He explained that “I definitely want to do to show up this season and … just bear at all. And I mean, knuckles, it’s bare knuckles. You know, just doing what we can to create something unique.”

Pennington Called New Judges Bryan and Sarah Baeumler ‘A Great Choice’

“Battle on the Beach” welcomes new judges for season 2 – “Renovation Island” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler.

The couple was “a great choice” according to the “Rock the Block” host, who said they really know the beach “and specifically island design.” He added, “They’re also really funny.”

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk and “Holmes on Homes” star Mika Holmes judged the first season.

“I love Mike Holmes. He’s awesome. We’re sort of like polar opposites, and that’s what’s so fun,” Pennington said to Heavy while explaining this season has “a different sort of vibe.”

“It’s more design-oriented, I think, judging this year than it is up to code and whether or not it’s a child can climb up a railing,” the “Trading Spaces” carpenter explained. “And so, you know, they’re both great. But it is nice to know that, you know, the judges this year definitely understand what appeals to a renter when it comes to a space on the beach. And that’s what’s really so great, too, is I really think all of these spaces really took that beach lifestyle to a whole new level.”

“Battle on the Beach” returns to HGTV on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

