Ty Pennington Rings in Major Milestone With Thirst Trap Photo

HGTV star Ty Pennington bares all. The “Rock the Block” host took to Instagram on his birthday, October 19, and shared a photo of him in his birthday suit (with the photo cut off below the stomach) and a message for his fans and followers.

“Thirst trapping all the way into #60 because why not, right?! 🤷🏻‍♂️ 🥳 A follower did tell me recently that I don’t have much time left 😳 so consider this my official petition to rebrand 60 to… #sexty 😂 No but seriously, feeling incredibly grateful and excited for what this next year (and decade) will bring 👴🏻 🙏🏼 #SeniorDiscount #ThisIsSixty #AgingIsAGift #TyTurnsSixty #BlueSteel,” Pennington captioned the picture, giving photo credit to his wife Kellee Merrell.

HGTV Stars Respond to Ty Pennington’s Birthday Thirst Trap

Many of Pennington’s network co-stars took to his comment section to celebrate his birthday and react to his thirst trap post. “Love you to pieces sweet friend! Wishing you a special year for a special birthday filled with alllll the happiness you deserve,” Pennington’s “Battle on the Beach” competitor Taniya Nayak commented.

“You own that and wear it very well, my friend 👏 ❤️ 🙌 🔥 Happy Birthday,” Mika Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” wrote.

“At a certain point – we all look best lying on our back 😝 but sexy is timeless. 🥳,” former “Love It or List It” star Hilary Farr added. Farr announced that she would be leaving the longtime show after over 250 episodes in December 2023. The show is expected to continue with David Visentin, however HGTV has yet to name a replacement for Farr.

“Happy birthday TheTyPennington! 💛,” Michel Smith Boyd commented. Boyd is known for his work on “Luxe for Less” and for winning the fourth season of “Rock the Block”. He is currently back on the Block competing on the show’s sixth season.

Who is On ‘Rock the Block’ Season 6 With Ty Pennington?

Pennington is spending his 60th birthday in Salt Lake City, Utah, as he is there to work on the new season of “Rock the Block” alongside Boyd and the other contestants.

The casting theme for the new season is Veterans vs. Rookies, and Boyd is back as a veteran alongside “Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria, who competed solo on the first season of the hit renovation competition series. Victoria returned in season 2 alongside Mike Holmes, though she is still hungry for her first win.

The other veteran team is comprised of Jonathan and Jordan Knight from “Farmhouse Fixer” and “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp”. While Jordan has never competed on “Rock the Block”, he has judged with his brother and New Kids on the Block bandmate before. Jonathan competed against Boyd in season 4, where he was paired with his “Farmhouse Fixer” co-star Kristina Crestin.

Representing the Rookies are Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from “Down Home Fab”, and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama from “Renovation Aloha”. While both couples are known for designing on their own shows, it will be their first time competing in this setting, working on the same house as their competitors in a new real estate market with a limited budget and timeframe.

“Rock the Block” season 6 is expected to premiere in Spring 2025.

READ NEXT: Leslie Davis Details Health Scare in Latest Post