HGTV Star Ty Pennington ‘Devastated’ Following Tragedy

HGTV‘s Ty Pennington has released a statement following the death of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” star Eduardo Xol.

“Devastated to hear about Eduardo’s passing. Truly the most genuine, kind soul,” Pennington wrote on his Instagram Stories on September 25. The two worked together on “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” which aired on ABC in the 2000s. The show ended in early 2012.

According to a press release issued by the Riverside County Sheriff, Xol died on September 20, 2024, at Desert Regional Medical Center in California.

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many. We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief,” Xol’s family told TMZ in a statement. “In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others,” the statement concluded.

His official cause of death has not been made public. TMZ reported that Palm Springs police found Xol “in an apartment after he called authorities for help” on September 10; he had “significant injuries” from a stabbing, according to the outlet. He was just 58 years old.

According to TMZ, police have since arrested Richard Joseph Gonzales, 34, “on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with Xol’s stabbing and subsequent death.”

Eduardo Xol’s Longtime Friend Posted a Tribute to Him on Social Media

On September 22, longtime friend of Xol Richard Pérez-Feria took to social media to pay tribute.

“It’s nearly incomprehensible that I’m writing this post as a goodbye to someone who has been so present, so important in my life. When I first learned that Eduardo Xol had passed, I went numb,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Fans, friends and family members have taken to the comments section to post their condolences.

“Went to high school with Eduardo, was a great guy. So sad,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for posting this. He was my cousin. I don’t have words to express all the emotions I feel. But I loved your words. He was amazing and I’ll never forget his generosity he showed to me. I still can’t process it all fully,” another comment read.

“Oh my gosh, no! Eduardo was an awesome guy. I’m in shock. Completely in shock. I can’t believe it. I’m so sorry. Heartbreaking,” a third Instagram user wrote.

The last post on an Instagram account appearing to belong to Xol was in 2015.

Eduardo Xol Began His Career in the ’90s

Xol began his career in television in the early 1990s, per IMDb. He appeared in a couple of music videos before landing small roles in the Mexican telenovelas “Acapulco, cuerpo y alma” and “Sentimientos ajenos.” In 1997, he appeared in 14 episodes of “La jaula de oro.”

He also made a number of appearances on various shows, including “The Tony Danza Show” in 2006 and “The Fran Drescher Show” in 2010.

Xol joined the cast of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” in 2005. He was a designer on the show for a total of 65 episodes by 2012.

Xol was also an author, taking his expertise to the public via books including “Home Sense: Simple Solutions to Enhance Where and How You Live,” which was released in 2007. He also authored another book called “Extreme Entertaining Made Simple” in 2008.

