HGTV Star Mourns Unexpected Loss: ‘The World Lost a Special Girl’

Longtime HGTV star Ty Pennington is mourning the unexpected death of his dog, Georgia. On October 21, 2024, the “Rock the Block” host posted a tribute on Instagram, sharing how shocked he was by her passing and receiving an outpouring of love from colleagues and fans.

Accompanied by photos and videos of himself with Georgia, he wrote, “The world lost a special girl 💔 Georgia passed away unexpectedly at home in Florida yesterday. Something we were not prepared for.”

Pennington, who turned 60 on October 19, continued, “Life has a cruel way of reminding us sometimes, just how quickly it can all be over. We’ll miss you Georgia. We hope you get endless beach walks (runs) and carrots up in heaven. Say hi to Ed 💔 #thegoodestgirl”

Ty Pennington’s Dog Georgia Had a ‘Really Sweet Bond’ With His Mom

Pennington’s Instagram followers are used to seeing posts featuring the two small dogs, Dory and Phoebe, that he shares with his wife of three years, Kellee Merrell, at their home in Savannah. But Pennington owned Georgia first, and included her in an International Dog Day post in 2020.

After sharing the post about his loss, Pennington added a throwback photo to his Instagram Stories of Dory and Georgia together. He wrote over the image, “Dory is sure going to miss her sweet friend”

When someone in the comment section of his post wrote that they didn’t realize Pennington had a third dog, the “Battle on the Beach” star replied, “I shared Georgia with my friend Liz who lives at my house in Florida and looks after my mom 💔 My mom and Georgia had a really sweet bond 😓”

Pennington also replied to a follower who wrote, “‘I’m so sorry. I think the ‘sudden’ passings are the worst. My wolf passed suddenly a few years back, and all that I can say is, the healing will take time. ❤️”

“It really is,” Pennington responded. “Thought we still had lots of good years still 💔”

Fans & Famous Friends Shower Ty Pennington With Love on Social Media

Pennington’s posts drew thousands of likes and comments on social media from fans, with many of his HGTV colleagues offering their condolences on Instagram.

Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” wrote, “Oh Ty. I’m so sorry. 💔💔💔”

Mika Kleinschmidt, star of “100 Day Dream Home,” commented, “Sweet baby enjoy those runs on the beach from up above❤️. Hugs for you Ty, we love our fur babies soooo much it’s the worst”

Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block” wrote, “I’m so sorry Ty ❤️❤️”

Anthony Elle, who won season 4 of “Rock the Block” with Michel Smith Boyd, commented, “So sorry for your loss.”

“Renovation Aloha” stars Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama, who have been filming the next season of “Rock the Block” with Pennington, chimed in with, “🐾💔 so sorry”

Kristina Crestin of “Farmhouse Fixer” added, “My heart is breaking for you💔”

Actress Faith Ford also commented, “So sorry for your loss..💔 Georgia was so beautiful.✨♥️🐾🌈🐾”

Over 1,100 followers left heartfelt notes of sympathy on Pennington’s post, including one who wrote, “My condolences to you and Kellee, Ty. I know how much it hurts. I hope you both take some comfort in knowing Georgia was so dearly loved and lived a great life! 🐾🐾”