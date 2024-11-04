HGTV Star Ty Pennington Shares Health Update

HGTV star Ty Pennington shared a health update in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s crazy. It’s wild how life is. Like, you know, it was just this crazy abscess that was in my throat but, the next thing you know…” the “Rock the Block” host recalled of his hospitalization.

“It wasn’t an organ or anything. It was just something that had to be, you know, cut out. I’ve only got one tonsil now, which is so much nicer than just one uvula. If you know what that is,” he joked. He said that he was doing well more than one year after he underwent surgery.

Pennington celebrated his 60th birthday on October 19, 2024.

Ty Pennington Underwent Emergency Surgery in Denver

In 2023, Pennington was in Breckenridge, Colorado, when he needed to be airlifted to a hospital due to the aforementioned abscess. On July 14, 2023, he took to Instagram to fill in his fans.

“From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting! I’m okay now, still recovering,” he began.

“Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie, Monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckenridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe. Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway,” he continued.

Pennington underwent emergency surgery in Denver and remained in the hospital for a few days. He made sure to thank the medical staff for the “great care” in his post, and took a minute to urge people to “LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2024, Pennington revealed that the abscess almost killed him.

“You know what’s great is if you almost die, you get so much attention. It feels so nice to be that loved. I’m planning another one… No, I’m kidding,” he told the outlet at the time.

Ty Pennington Is Prioritizing His Health

It seems as though Pennington’s health emergency may have been a wake up call, of sorts. During an appearance on the “Redesigning Life” podcast on May 30, 2024, Pennington shared that he’s decided to prioritize his health as he’s gotten older.

“What is crazy is, like, how my friends are looking that are my age. I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ People gotta just put down the vices, man. You can’t smoke and drink (forever). It’s called oxidation, people. Look at an apple, just shave it and leave it on the counter, and then realize what aging actually does,” he said.

“What people don’t realize is I don’t even drink anymore. It’s not that I won’t, like on the holidays or whatever, because I love wine, but I just don’t party anymore. Like, I don’t get out of control to the point that I’m like, you know, just belligerent,” he continued, adding, “It’s just not fun.”

Meanwhile, on his 60th birthday, Pennington shared that he’s looking forward to what the future holds.

“Feeling incredibly grateful and excited for what this next year (and decade) will bring,” he captioned an Instagram post on October 19.

