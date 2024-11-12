Ty Pennington Reveals Judging Changes on ‘Rock the Block’

HGTV star Ty Pennington took to Instagram on November 12 to mark the end of filming for “Rock the Block” season 6.

“🎬 That’s a wrap on #RockTheBlock S6! Thank you to the amazing cast and crew for another epic season 🙌🏼 This show is not easy to pull off and I feel so blessed to be a small part of it. Can’t wait for you guys to see how this season plays out 🙊 🥳 #comingsoon #early2025 #newseason #grateful #lovemyjob #bestcrew #tvfam #bts #hgtv,” he wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the full season 6 cast.

Fans were thrilled to hear that “Rock the Block” had finished filming a new season, though one fan shared in the comment section, “I hope it is more fairly judged this season.”

“There were some changes made. I think you’ll be happy 🤗,” Pennington responded.

“Rock the Block” season 6 is expected to premiere in Spring 2025. While no official airdate has been revealed, the last few seasons have premeired in March of their respective years.

‘Rock the Block’ Season 6’s First Twist Explained

Pennington wasn’t able to share exactly what changes are being made to the “Rock the Block” judging this season, HGTV has already shared the first twist. Season 6 of “Rock the Block” will feature a “Vets vs. Rookies” casting theme, pitting past competitors against fresh-faced network stars, all hoping to secure victory as they renovate one of four identical homes in the Salt Lake City, Utah area.

Representing the rookies are Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (from “Down Home Fab”), and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (from “Renovation Aloha”), while returning competitors Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”) and Michel Smith Boyd (“Luxe for Less”), and Jonathan and Jordan Knight (“Farmhouse Fixer” and its recent “Camp Revamp” spinoff) represent the vets. While Jordan has not competed on “Rock the Block” before, he appeared as a judge alongside Jonathan in season 3.

“Mahalo for the laughs, you’re the best!!” Kamohai and Tristyn commented on Ty’s end-of-filming post.

“You’re a class act TyPenn. RTB wouldn’t be the same without you 💛!” Boyd added.

Fans Can’t Wait for New ‘Rock the Block’ Episodes

Fans took to Pennington’s comment section with their messages of excitement as they got ready for a new “Rock the Block” season. “Awesome!! Been waiting for this post! Can’t wait for the new season!! ❤️,” one user commented.

“Finally, something fun and new to watch on HGTV! 👍,” another fan added.

Jonathan Knight also shared in their excitement, uploading a behind-the-scenes photo on October 18 featuring one of the show’s camera operators. “Working with so many people you respect from past seasons makes the work not work just pure fun!” Jonathan wrote at the time.

“Jon I am so excited to see you and Jordan on Rock the Block. I love seeing how much you respect and appreciate the people you work with,” one fan commented on Jonathan’s post, joining in his excitement.

“Wanna see more of it love watching farmhouse fixers love ideas n such lovley family to 🤗 can’t wait see the camp done completed 👀 but I’ll have wait bit bit longer to see this new season to show it in uk 😢,” another international fan added.

