HGTV Star Says ‘I Do’ in Intimate Wedding

Ty Pennington is a married man, saying “I Do” to fiancée Kellee Merrell, 33, on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The 56-year-old “Rock the Block” host announced the news on Instagram, writing, “We did it.”

The bride donned a white gown and blazer, while the groom wore a gray suit.

People first reported the news, revealing the couple married in front of eight guests at the “19th-century” Savannah, Georgia house they are renovating together.

Pennington first met Merrell in 2010 while filming in Toronto. The pair reconnected in 2020 and chose to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic, the outlet reported.

Pennington’s HGTV friends were quick to congratulate the carpenter. Among them, “Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk wrote in the comments section, “Perfection.”

Egypt Sherron, host of “Property Virgins,” chimed in “Wow wow!!! Congratulations. Now the real journey begins.”

Among his well-wishers were his “Trading Spaces” co-stars. Genevieve Gorder commented, “YESSSSSSSSSSSS!! Im smiling with every part of me. Congrats you two!!” and Vern Yip added, “Congratulations!!!!! Wishing you both a lifetime of Love, Joy, and Laughter than you can possibly handle!!!”

Pennington Proposed to Merrell in July 2021

Pennington popped the question over the summer, announcing their engagement in a July 28 Instagram post. He shared a photo of the ring, writing, “It’s the ‘yes’ for me…”

A rep for the “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” host told People that Pennington proposed “over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida.”

“I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” he told the publication after their engagement. “Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one.”

Pennington Will Next Star in ‘Rock the Block’ & ‘Home Town Kickstart’

Most recently Pennington served as a mentor in the HGTV competition, “Battle on the Beach,” but he will soon return as host for season 3 of “Rock the Block.”

This season’s competitors include Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate,” Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” Jenny and Dave Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block.”

He announced on Instagram that filming wrapped on November 19.

HGTV recently announced Pennington will be on the stars joining Ben and Erin Napier in their upcoming series, “Home Town Kickstart.”

The series will take a three-pronged approach with each town: “refresh the home of local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride,” the announcement explained.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin said in a press release. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

