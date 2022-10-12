HGTV’s Ty Pennington Takes Mud Bath: ‘Looks Like Sh**’

HGTV‘s “Rock The Block” host Ty Pennington and his wife Kellee Merrell took to Calistoga, California for some rest and relaxation over the weekend.

In a new Instagram reel, the “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” host shows fans that the couple tried to take a mud bath, but struggled to relax during the experience. “Only the finest for me lady! #sh**bath,” the caption reads.

See the video below, plus hear what fans are saying.

Ty Pennington Takes ‘Out of This World’ Mud Bath

Pennington and Merrell had fun pretending the mud bath was filled with manure, adding poop emojis at one point in the video and commenting on the mud’s odor, however some fans were unsure if they were serious or not.

“So today we’re taking a mud bath, and it is truly going to be out of this world,” Pennington says at the beginning of the video.

“This looks like sh**!” Merrell responds, laughing under her face mask.

Pennington then gets into the tub, however he confirms in a caption that despite his words of encouragement, “Kellee couldn’t do it.” Pennington stays in the bath for a while but struggles to settle in, commenting on the smell and how he got mud in his ear.

Some fans took note of the small room the couple was in. Merrell commented on the post “It’s the mop in the corner and the crime scene shower curtain for me.”

“The single best interpretive ‘Shawshank Redemption’ scene I’ve ever watched,” commented one fan. Pennington responded with a laugh, “Hahaha”.

“I cannot handle this!!!!! 🙀🙀🙀🙀 ahhhhhhhh,” commented “Flipping Showdown” host Anita Corsini.

“Are you sure that is just mud???” one fan commented, to which Pennington responded, “not entirely 😂”

Ty Pennington Has a History of Joking Around Instagram

Ty Pennington joined Instagram ten years ago according to his blog. He takes to social media to share all kinds of updates, including home renovation and design projects, photos of his dogs Phoebe and Dory, and to promote his television shows – including “Rock The Block”, which recently received a season 4 renewal, with Pennington returning as host.

In all of his posts, Pennington is sure to let his own sense of humor shine through as well. Pennington has picked up on some viral trends, posting his take on Drew Barrymore’s viral video from July, in which she runs around outside laughing in the rain. “I hope my neighbor saw this… 🫣💦” Pennington captioned his video.

Pennington has also participated in the TikTok “Teenage Dirtbag” trend, where people compile throwback photos of their teenage selves to show what they were like in high school. Pennington’s “Teenage Dirtbag” post (with an “Emphasis on dirt…” as Pennington puts it) includes photos of a young Pennington laying out at the beach, lying in bed, and holding a black cat on a couch in a red pajama set.

Although Pennington has shared updates about his relationship and marriage to Kellee Merrell online, these updates are relatively sparse, making Pennington’s latest mud bath update a somewhat rare post together for the couple. People reports that Merrell is not active on social media, despite working as a social media manager. Merrell appears to have started an Instagram profile in March 2021, however, and has shared some photos of Pennington, as well as their dogs over her year and a half on the platform.

