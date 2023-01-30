EXCLUSIVE: Ty Pennington On Which ‘Rock the Block’ Teams He’d Like to Return

The third season of HGTV’s “Rock the Block” was named the network’s top-rated show of 2022, and this Spring host Ty Pennington and a new cast of HGTV stars are bringing the series back to the small screen in hopes of repeating this feat.

Ahead of the new season, Heavy had the chance to speak with Pennington about his commercial appearance for Caesars Slots’ new mobile gaming app and ask him which (if any) teams from the first three seasons of “Rock the Block” he would like to see have another go at the competition.

Hear what Pennington has to say below.

Who Would Ty Pennington Like to See Return to ‘Rock the Block’?

When asked about which former “Rock the Block” teams he would like to see make their return to the competition, Pennington’s mind went to the first team to win two single-episode challenges in a row, and his good friends. “I really enjoyed Nate [Berkus] and Jeremiah [Brent] when they were on season two because I’ve known Nate for so long. We were on ‘Oprah’ together, but he’s also just dry-witted and sarcastic, and so we get along super well,” Pennington said.

“We’ve also got the competitive spirit of Alison [Victoria],” the “Rock the Block” host shared of the series’s first two-time competitor (Victoria competed alone on season one and returned for season two with her friend Mike Holmes), “she’s almost like a boxer in the ring. She is a fighter when it comes to wanting to win.”

One thing Pennington made sure to note is that the key to winning “Rock the Block” is not necessarily having dry wit or a fighter’s spirit, as the finale episode is judged based on home appraisal and value-added. Pennington said, “I love the fact that there’s so much talent that you really don’t know who is going to win. It’s about adding value, and sometimes that’s about square footage, and sometimes it’s about how much you wow the eyeball. Because it’s depending on who’s going to want to live there and buy. It’s such a cool category because sometimes playing it safe allows you to win, even though I’m a big fan of not playing it safe.”

Ty Pennington Pitches a ‘Rock the Block’ Tournament of Champions

Ty Pennington was very complimentary of everybody who has graced the “Rock the Block” screens, saying, “I’d love to see everybody return.”

The discussion of returning players then sparked an idea in the host, who said, “I think everybody who hasn’t won should have a chance of winning, and anybody who has won should be in a ‘Tournament of Champions’. Let’s see who the true winner is.”

“What’s so great is, HGTV has such a large stable of talent. I’m a big fan of so many of the people that have been on “Rock the Block”, and I’m also a huge competitor,” Pennington added, though fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about Pennington as appearing as a competitor any time soon. “Thank god they just like me as the host, I get so competitive. I mean, even when I’m on ‘Battle of the Beach’, I take it very seriously. When you grow up with a brother who’s very close in age you compete your entire lives. But I love it, I love the talent they have.”

“Rock the Block” season 4 premieres Monday, March 6 at 9 pm Eastern on HGTV. Past seasons are available now on discovery+.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Ty Pennington On Which ‘Rock the Block’ Teams Surprised Him