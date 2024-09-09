Ty Pennington Says Goodbye to Home of Nearly 2 Decades

It’s time for a change.HGTV star Ty Pennington decided to let go of his New York City apartment after 17 years, as he confirmed in a September 9 Instagram post. “Well it’s official, after 17 years I said goodbye to my Chelsea apartment. Gonna miss these views but don’t worry New York, I’m not done with you yet 😉,” Pennington captioned his post.

Although the “Rock the Block” host and “Battle on the Beach” mentor spends most of his time in Savannah, Georgia, he’s been known to spend time all over the country (in part for his work on HGTV), an last shared an update from New York City on July 21.

Fans React to Ty Pennington’s Personal Style

Pennington’s post included clips of the spacious New York apartment that Pennington is getting rid of, showing off the mix of wood furnishings against the white fixtures throughout the apartment. Pennington also showed off his view of the High Line, with pedestrians strolling the pathway mere yards from his balcony.

Fans took to Pennington’s comment section to share their thoughts on his apartment and him leaving NYC.

“What a fab apartment Ty! That’s going to fly off the market! New beginnings in NYC? 🙌,” one fan wrote. In a reply, Pennington confirmed that his place, “officially sold last month ❤️,” so he was just headed there to clear his belongings out and say goodbye.

Another fan wondered about the terms of the sale, commenting, “Beautiful! And what great views! How does it work there – since it was so beautifully decorated – did it sell with all the decor and furnishings too? That would be my dream to find a house already in my style, decorated with all the furniture ready to just move my clothes and kitchen stuff in. lol. 😃.” Pennington replied, noting that the new owners, “wanted to keep a few things so we left those ❤️.”

“Sometimes, it’s hard to say goodbye to places we created so many wonderful memories. However, it leads us to new places to create even more. ❤️,” a third fan added.

“Beautiful place. I have been watching you since TP days. So happy for your continued success. Btw, saw you shopping in Savannah the other day. I so wanted to be a fan girl, but you deserve to be a regular in Savannah,” another fan wrote, with Pennington responding, “aw thank you! You shoulda said hey!”

Pennington shared more still photos of his soon-to-be former New York apartment in another post on September 9.

Ty Pennington Teased a ‘Rock the Block’ Renewal

Prior to his New York trip, Pennington shared a photo from the set of a commercial he did for Karndean Designflooring on August 16, and teased the renewal of one of his HGTV shows in the caption. “Had the best time on set the other day with my @karndean_usa family! Felt good to be behind the camera again and great practice for a certain show that starts filming again in September 😉 🤫 #season6 #coming2025,” Pennington wrote in the caption.

While Pennington did not confirm what show it was that was set to return, one fan guessed in the comments, “Rock the block ?…❤️,” to which Pennington replied, “🤫.”

While the network hasn’t made any specific announcements about the return of “Rock the Block”, September would be an accurate timeline following past seasons, which usually film in the Fall (revealing their casts around that time) and premiere the following Spring.

