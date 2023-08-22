Ty Pennington Teases Star-Studded New HGTV Show On the Horizon

HGTV star Ty Pennington had fans taking notice after he took to Instagram on August 21 to share in his latest post’s caption that he’s “Been workin on a lil somethin… 🤫”. The post included a photo of Pennington with his “Battle on the Beach” competitors Taniya Nayak (“Build it Forward”) and Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”) in Breckenridge, Colorado, and included the since-deleted “#BOTM”.

Many fans took to Pennington’s comment section, wondering if a potential “Battle on the Mountain” spinoff could be in the works, or if this could allude to a brand new show coming to the network, however the exact premise and release date for this new show are not yet confirmed by HGTV.

“Can’t get enough of you and your crew here in the mountains! 🏞️” one fan commented, with another user writing, “Yeah another battle show with this group; can’t wait 🥰”.

More HGTV Stars Headed to Colorado to Take Part in Filming

Pennington, Victoria, and Nayak weren’t the only HGTV stars spotted in The Centennial State. “Down Home Fab” hosts (and former “Teen Mom” star) Chelsea DeBoer shared a video recap of her and her husband/co-host Cole DeBoer’s trip to the Rocky Mountains from their home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in an August 18 Instagram Reel.

During the video the couple were seen driving into Georgetown, Colorado, which is just under 40 miles away from Breckenridge.

It wasn’t until August 19, when Cole shared a TikTok of his own, that suspicions that the two may be filming with the “Battle on the Beach” crew grew. Cole’s video, captioned, “Me about to meet some OG HGTV Stars,” shows him nervously lip-syncing to a voice yelling, “You shut up! I’m so f***ing scared right now, you shut up!”

After their time in Colorado was over, Chelsea shared a video montage of their whole trip to TikTok on August 22, with clear shots of Cole having his makeup done and the couple spending time on the town with yet another HGTV star, “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” host Kim Wolfe.

Wolfe confirmed she was in Colorado to film the new HGTV project in an August 21 Instagram post, which she captioned, “Did I land a starring role on the next Jurassic Park or am I filming a new @HGTV show in the mountains of Colorado? 👀 🏔️”.

Alison Victoria Agrees She is ‘Annoyed’ By HGTV’s Cancellation Decision

Despite most of the stars celebrating the end to their newest series’ filming, Alison Victoria was not afraid to share her opinion on another cancellation decision by HGTV. When one fan commented on Victoria’s August 21 post to say, “Kinda annoyed that TyBreakers was cancelled (I think) show was fun and enjoyable as hell”, Victoria responded to say, “agreed!”

Victoria appeared with Pennington on his short-lived series “Ty Breaker”, in which Pennington would try to help convince families overcome their issues with their current homes through renovation and problem solving, while a fellow HGTV star would (in similar vein to “Love It or List It”) try and convince the family to move, looking for a completed home that has the solutions to whatever problems Pennington was looking to solve. Victoria appeared in three of the series’ episodes.

“Ty Breaker” ran its eight-episode first season in 2021, however the network silently dropped the series after its run with no second season ordered.

