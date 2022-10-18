Ty Pennington ‘Unbelieveably Grateful’ to Return to ‘Rock the Block’

Ty Pennington is taking a moment to share gratitude. The 57-year-old HGTV host took to Instagram recently with a behind-the-scenes photo from “Rock the Block” season 4 filming.

The photo, captioned, “Feeling unbelievably grateful to still be doing what I love 🙏🏼✨ #22yearsandcounting” shows a dry-erase board that reads “Host, Ty Pennington, 10/12/2022, HGTV – Longridge, ‘Rock the Block'”.

Pennington’s television career began in 2000 when the now-host was hired as a carpenter (and later designer) on the TLC show “Trading Spaces”. He went on to host the Emmy Award-winning ABC show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” from 2004 to 2012. He now hosts HGTV’s “Rock the Block” which is currently filming its fourth season.

Many fans are just as grateful to see Pennington return as “Rock the Block” host, and some have shared some of their favorite works of his in the comments.

“Have loved your energy and spirit since the ‘Trading Spaces’ day!” one fan wrote.

“I have been watching you on every show since you first came on TV, your personality sells the show along with your talent,” another fan wrote.

Ty Pennington Began His Career As a Model

Although he is now 22 years into his career as a successful host and designer, it took Pennington some time to land on this path. According to the host’s blog, Pennington’s first career after college was as a model. He says he followed the advice of a modeling scout he met and decided to take a chance on modeling, and it paid off when he landed jobs with brands such as J.Crew, Macy’s, and Levi’s.

Pennington has an appreciation for this time and said it helped inspire his later design career.

“Looking back though, I have to say that my modeling career gave me the travel bug and opened up a ton of new worlds and possibilities in my life,” Pennington said, “All of a sudden I was traveling everywhere and seeing everything including things like art, furniture, and architecture in a completely different way. Because of this, I lend a lot of my inspiration for design to the places I’ve visited and/or lived in.”

Pennington shared some throwback photos on his blog post as well.

When Does the New Season of ‘Rock the Block’ Air?

Ty Pennington returns as “Rock the Block” host for season four, which is currently filming. According to HGTV, the competitors include familiar HGTV faces, such as Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island”, Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from”Luxe for Less”, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from “Farmhouse Fixer”, and Page Turner and Mitch Glew from “Fix My Flip”.

This season, the “Block” (or more fittingly, “Cul de Sac”, as Bryan Baeumler noted) is located in Berthoud, Colorado, where teams will have six weeks and $250,000 to renovate identical properties. The prize for the winning remodel is bragging rights and the chance to have the street named after themselves.

The next season of “Rock the Block” will come out on HGTV and streaming on discovery+ in March 2023.

